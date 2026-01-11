CNBC’s Becky Quick Speaks Out on Rare Disease Awareness

CNBC’s Becky Quick opens up about her daughter’s SYNGAP1 diagnosis, sharing challenges, raising awareness, and offering hope to families.

Veteran financial news anchorending years of privacy around her health struggles. Quick, co-host of CNBC’s Squawk Box and a familiar voice in business journalism, is now using her platform to spotlight rare diseases and advocate for affected families nationwide.Kaylie, Quick’s youngest child, began showing subtle signs of developmental delays before her first birthday. Her parents noticed milestones were being missed — from rolling over to coordinated movement — prompting further medical evaluations. An EEG eventually revealed subclinical seizures, and a genetic test confirmed that Kaylie hasSYNGAP1-related disorder ( ) is a rare, lifelong neurodevelopmental condition caused by mutations in the SYNGAP1 gene, which plays a critical role in brain signaling and learning. The condition affects how nerve cells communicate, disrupting normal brain development from early infancy.The disorder was only identified in 2009, meaning awareness, diagnosis, and research are still relatively new. Experts estimate that one in 10,000 to 20,000 children worldwide may be affected, though many cases are believed to be undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.The SYNGAP1 gene is essential for regulating synapses — the connections through which neurons transmit signals. When the gene does not function properly, the brain struggles to process information efficiently. This disruption often results in intellectual disability, delayed speech, behavioral challenges, and epilepsy.Children with SYNGAP1-related disorder typically show symptoms within the first year of life, although diagnosis may take several years due to the condition’s rarity and overlap with other developmental disorders.Symptoms can vary widely in severity, but commonly include:Diagnosis of SYNGAP1-related disorder is usually made throughThere is currently no cure for SYNGAP1-related disorder, and treatment is centered on managing symptoms and enhancing quality of life. Care typically includesBehavioral interventions, tailored educational plans, and specialized schooling also play a key role.For years, Quick and her husband, Matt Quayle, managed their daughter’s care privately. The CNBC anchor described the early stages as emotionally overwhelming, compounded by the pressures of her public role. “You kind of know as a mom that something isn’t right,” Quick said, recalling her worry when Kaylie missed developmental milestones and experienced unusual eye movements.Despite the challenges, Kaylie now attends a specialized school and continues various therapies designed to support her communication and behavioral development. Quick explained that community outings — like visits to shops and local attractions — are essential for Kaylie’s social growth and inclusion.Quick’s decision to go public was driven by a desire to help other families navigating similar experiences. After years of feeling isolated, she recognized that“So many families are walking this same path in a very lonely way,” she said.Quick emphasizes that while progress has been made, there is still much work ahead in understanding and treating SYNGAP1 and other rare disorders. Through her advocacy, she hopes to foster not just awareness but tangible change for families like hers.Kaylie’s story underscores both the complexity of rare genetic conditions and the resilience of families committed to navigating them. Quick’s platform and voice add significant visibility to a cause that affects millions yet often remains underrepresented in public health discussions.Source-Medindia