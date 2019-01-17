medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Anti-Aging News

Clues About People's Potential Life Expectancy Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 17, 2019 at 8:21 AM Anti-Aging News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

By analyzing the genetic material (DNA), scientists can predict whether a person can expect to live longer or die sooner than average.

The team has analysed the combined effect of genetic variations that influence lifespan to produce a scoring system.
Clues About People's Potential Life Expectancy Revealed
Clues About People's Potential Life Expectancy Revealed

People who score in the top ten percent of the population might expect to live up to five years longer than those who score in the lowest ten percent, they say.

The findings also revealed fresh insights into diseases and the biological mechanisms involved in ageing, the researchers say.

Experts at the University of Edinburgh's Usher Institute looked at genetic data from more than half a million people alongside records of their parents' lifespan.

Some 12 areas of the human genome were pinpointed as having a significant impact on lifespan, including five sites that have not been reported before.

Genes that have been linked to other cancers, not directly associated with smoking, did not show up in this study, however.

This suggests that susceptibility to death caused by these cancers is either a result of rarer genetic differences in affected people, or social and environmental factors.

The researchers had hoped to discover genes that directly influence how quickly people age. They say that if such genes exist, their effects were too small to be detected in this study.

The research, published in the journal eLife, was funded by the UK Medical Research Council and the AXA Research Fund.

Dr Peter Joshi, an AXA Fellow at the University of Edinburgh's Usher Institute, said: "If we take 100 people at birth, or later, and use our lifespan score to divide them into ten groups, the top group will live five years longer than the bottom on average."

Paul Timmers, PhD student at the Usher Institute, said "We found genes that affect the brain and the heart are responsible for most of the variation in lifespan."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Superfoods That Make You Live Longer

Superfoods like berries, turmeric, broccoli, coffee, Holy basil can lengthen telemores, slowing down the aging process, thereby increase longevity.

Quiz on Ageing

There are several myths associated with ageing and one such myth doing the rounds is that pain is a part of growing old. Is there a grain of truth in this? To find out, participate in this ...

Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator

We all wish to live a long and fruitful life. The life expectancy calculator may just be what the doctor ordered for those curious to know their life expectancy.

Top Anti Aging Tips

Aging is natural and irreversible but it can be slowed down. Learn how to combat aging through simple means.

Directing the Course to Healthy Aging

An understanding of the rise in the aging population over the years and the need for attention to improve their welfare.

More News on:

Directing the Course to Healthy Aging 

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Tips for Younger Looking Skin

Top Iron-Rich Foods

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive