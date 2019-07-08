medindia

Clotting Proteins in Urine are New Biomarkers for Lupus Nephritis

by Mary Selvaraj on  August 7, 2019 at 10:43 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Urine protein biomarkers for lupus nephritis are found to be promising in the diagnosis, monitoring of disease activity, and outcomes in lupus nephritis. The presence of such proteins in urine that contradict each other in function, one that promotes clots and the other that dissipate the clots were found to be surprising.
Clotting Proteins in Urine are New Biomarkers for Lupus Nephritis
Clotting Proteins in Urine are New Biomarkers for Lupus Nephritis

University of Houston researcher Chandra Mohan is reporting in Arthritis Research and Therapy that clotting proteins, both those that promote blood clots (pro-thrombotic) and those that work to dissipate them (thrombolytic), are elevated in the urine of patients who suffer from lupus nephritis (LN).

Show Full Article


"Among the proteins examined, urine plasmin emerged as the strongest independent predictor of kidney function and renal disease status," reports Mohan, Hugh Roy and Lillie Cranz Cullen Endowed Professor of biomedical engineering.

"Urine biomarkers represent promising candidates for the early diagnosis as well as the monitoring of disease activity and therapeutic responses in lupus nephritis." The discovery of the new biomarker for active LN opens the door for clinical monitoring of the disease.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the body attacks its own tissues and organs. Inflammation from the disease can impact many different parts of the body including joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain and heart. Lupus nephritis is one of the most frequent and severe clinical manifestations of SLE, representing a leading cause of morbidity and mortality.

New immunosuppressive drugs and biologics have brought improvements in recent SLE and LN survival rates, but early diagnosis and monitoring disease flares are still challenges that need to be addressed. Renal biopsy remains the gold standard for the diagnosis and prognosis of LN, but it's invasive and cannot be used for routine monitoring of disease activity and treatment responses. Because of this, several studies focusing on screening and identifying non-invasive biomarkers for the early diagnosis and monitoring of SLE and LN are emerging.

Because coagulation system disorders have been reported in SLE and lupus nephritis patients and the frequency of thrombotic events was documented to be higher in SLE patients than in the general population, Mohan's lab examined urinary proteins related to coagulation.

Finding elevations in both pro-thrombotic and thrombolytic proteins in the urine of patients with lupus nephritis was unexpected.

"When I first saw the presence of both I thought 'This can't be right, so let's look at this in more detail with more urine samples and better assays,'" said Mohan, who describes the presence of both proteins as "a raging war" within the kidneys. If one or the other predominates, he said, there are medicines that can regulate the clotting in balance, but when both processes are equally upregulated, balancing this biological process becomes clinically challenging.

Urine samples for this study were obtained from 113 patients with LN who had previously been recruited from the renal clinic at UT Southwestern Medical Center between 2007 and 2011. Collaborating with Mohan on the study are lead author, Qing Ling, a practicing nephrologist, Michelle A. Petri, director of the Hopkins Lupus Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine, Baltimore, and Ramesh Saxena, professor of internal medicine -nephology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Current Treatment Options for Lupus Nephritis

Cyclophosphamide or MMF with a corticosteroid is the first treatment choice for lupus nephritis. On the other hand, azathioprine or MMF combined with a corticosteroid is useful as maintenance therapy.

Lupus Nephritis

Lupus nephritis occurs in 60% of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and is classified into 6 categories. The symptoms are fever, joint pain, swelling, and proteinuria, among others.

Exercise Regularly To Reduce Inflammation in Lupus Nephritis

Both exercise and stress can impact inflammation by regulation of the immune system and reduce severity of inflammation in the kidneys.

Novel Biomarkers Increase Power to Predict Therapeutic Response in Lupus Nephritis

Including novel biomarkers in lupus nephritis prognostic models significantly increases their power to predict therapeutic efficacy.

Acute Renal Failure

Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Chronic Renal Failure

Chronic renal failure or chronic kidney disease is progressive loss in kidney function. The change is irreversible and is due to loss of nephrons of the kidney.

Diet for Kidney stones

Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis is used to describe several kidney disease that damage the glomeruli. Glomerulonephritis has to be managed with dietary changes.

Glomerulonephritis Types

Glomerulonephritis is a group of diseases that infect the part of the kidney that filters the blood. It can be of various types based on its mechanism.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Acute Renal Failure Chronic Renal Failure Glomerulonephritis Glomerulonephritis Types Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Diet for Kidney stones Aplastic Anemia Magical Millets for Your Health Baby Food - Basics 

What's New on Medindia

Medical Ethics and Human Rights Together can Eliminate TB by 2030

'Bone in a Dish' Opens New Avenues for Studying Cancer and Bone Healing

Cook Fried Foods in a Healthy Way
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive