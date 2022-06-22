Closing Schools during COVID-19 Lockdown Affected Kid’s Mental Health: WHO

Covid-19 Pandemic's Impact on Kid's Mental Health

Extended school and university closures interrupted routines and social connections, meaning that. The disruption and isolation fuelled, uncertainty and, and led to affective and"Restrictions imposed during the Covid pandemic for example had significant mental health consequences for many, including stress, anxiety or depression stemming from social isolation, disconnectedness and uncertainty about the future," the report said.," it added.The WHO report estimates more than one billion people are living with a mental health condition, after increasing by more than 25 per cent during the first year of the pandemic.The report also foundWhile before the pandemic, the. The rise in the condition post pandemic in children could be significant.The WHO has called for urgent action on transforming mental healthcare. The report also urged all countries to accelerate their implementation of the Comprehensive mental health action plan 2013-2030.It makes several recommendations for action, including stepping up investments in mental health, reducing risks, building resilience and dismantling barriers that stop people with mental health conditions from participating fully in society, and diversifying and scaling up care options for all mental health conditions.Source: IANS