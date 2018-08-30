medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Close Bond With Fathers May Help Girls Beat Loneliness

by Iswarya on  August 30, 2018 at 10:04 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Girls who have a closer bond with their dads are less likely to be lonely when they go to school, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Family Psychology.
Close Bond With Fathers May Help Girls Beat Loneliness
Close Bond With Fathers May Help Girls Beat Loneliness

Dear fathers, your close bond with your young daughter may help them overcome their loneliness.

Girls tended to report less loneliness as they went from first grade to fifth grade.

"The bond between fathers and daughters is very important. We found that closeness between fathers and daughters tends to protect daughters and help them transition out of loneliness faster," said co-author Xin Feng, Associate Professor at The Ohio State University.

The research team studied 695 families who participated in the Study of Early Child Care and Youth Development.

Mothers and fathers rated their relationships (both closeness and conflict) with their child when the child was in grades one, three, four and five. In grades one, three and five, the children rated their levels of loneliness.

The results showed that levels of closeness tended to decline over this time period, while conflict increased. That's not surprising, said lead author Julia Yan from the varsity.

"This is a time when children are becoming more independent, developing relationships with friends and spending more time outside the home," Yan said.

"So they become less close with their parents and have more conflict as their need for autonomy increases," Yan added.

Loneliness also tended to decrease as the kids developed relationships with their peers and felt more comfortable with their social skills.

But the study showed that kids didn't shed their loneliness at the same rate. Daughters did better when they had close relationships with their fathers.

Mothers' relationships didn't have an effect in this study, but that doesn't mean they aren't important, the researcher said.

The results affirm that fathers should nurture their relationships with their children, particularly their daughters, the researchers noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Loneliness: Strong Predictor of Premature Death

Loneliness: Strong Predictor of Premature Death

Loneliness is a strong predictor of premature death, worse mental health, and lower quality of life in patients with cardiovascular disease.

Father's Exposure To Phytates Can Affect Conception

Father's Exposure To Phytates Can Affect Conception

For sperm to mature is a 72-day process within which, environmental exposure to phytates can influence sperm epigenetics.

Heart Failure Patients Report High Levels of Loneliness

Heart Failure Patients Report High Levels of Loneliness

Heart failure patients who felt socially isolated were much more likely to die or be hospitalized than more socially connected patients.

Loneliness Linked to Alzheimer's Disease

Loneliness Linked to Alzheimer's Disease

Loneliness may play a vital role in the development of Alzheimer's disease.

Senior Citizens Get Tech Savvy

Senior Citizens Get Tech Savvy

By getting tech-savvy, senior citizens are fostering new engagements, bringing in positive change in their attitude, health, fighting depression and improving the quality of their lives.

More News on:

Senior Citizens Get Tech Savvy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol is used as an add-on therapy with clobazam and valproate to treat seizures associated ...

 Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum contagiosum (MC) or water warts is a viral skin infection caused by the molluscum ...

 Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis or paradoxical diarrhea is the leakage of stool and soiling clothes, mostly without ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive