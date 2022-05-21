Clopidogrel Versus Aspirin — Which Is Better?

Clopidogrel monotherapy was found to have lower patient risk (adverse clinical events) when compared to aspirin monotherapy over the long term as per a study presented as late-breaking clinical research at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2022 Scientific Sessions.



Of 7,392 high-risk patients that were event-free after the ﬁrst year and adherent to DAPT, 5,664 patients received antiplatelet monotherapy (clopidogrel monotherapy given to 1,974 and aspirin monotherapy to 3690 patients) were included in the present analysis.

‘Real-world study reveals for the first time safety and effectiveness of clopidogrel versus aspirin monotherapy beyond 12 months among high-risk patients, the former (clopidogrel monotherapy) being superior in terms of clinical events.’