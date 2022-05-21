About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Clopidogrel Versus Aspirin — Which Is Better?

by Karishma Abhishek on May 21, 2022 at 11:39 AM
Font : A-A+

Clopidogrel Versus Aspirin — Which Is Better?

Clopidogrel monotherapy was found to have lower patient risk (adverse clinical events) when compared to aspirin monotherapy over the long term as per a study presented as late-breaking clinical research at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2022 Scientific Sessions.

Of 7,392 high-risk patients that were event-free after the ﬁrst year and adherent to DAPT, 5,664 patients received antiplatelet monotherapy (clopidogrel monotherapy given to 1,974 and aspirin monotherapy to 3690 patients) were included in the present analysis.

Pretreatment of Clopidogrel to PCI Patients Reduces Risk of Major Cardiac Events

Pretreatment of Clopidogrel to PCI Patients Reduces Risk of Major Cardiac Events

A new study published in JAMA reveals that treating patients who are scheduled for a PCI with antiplatelet agent clopidogrel does not lower the risk of overall mortality.
Advertisement


Efficacy of Clopidogrel

Monotherapy of clopidogrel — belonging to the group of drugs called P2Y12 inhibitor reduces bleeding risk without increasing the risk of ischemic events compared with dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT), especially in the first 12 months following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI — a cardiac procedure to widen the blocked blood vessels).

"These findings show for the first time clopidogrel monotherapy is associated with reduced risk of long-term NACE (net adverse clinical events) and (major adverse cardiac or cerebral events) MACCE. Our results may have important practical implications for determining the optimal treatment for patients requiring a single antiplatelet drug, either aspirin or clopidogrel, for secondary prevention of ischemic events in high-risk PCI population," says Hao-Yu Wang, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.

The team recommends further randomized clinical trials to support their findings.

Source: Medindia
Aspirin/Clopidogrel Drug Reduces Bleeding Risk Post-Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment

Aspirin/Clopidogrel Drug Reduces Bleeding Risk Post-Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment

Bleeding risk reduced in acute coronary syndrome patients when switched to aspirin/clopidogrel following treatment with new P2Y12 inhibitors like prasugrel.
Advertisement

Ticagrelor Is as Safe & Effective as Clopidogrel for Heart Attack

Ticagrelor Is as Safe & Effective as Clopidogrel for Heart Attack

Potent blood-thinner named ticagrelor is found safe but not superior to clopidogrel for those given clot busters.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
View all
Recommended Reading
AnticoagulantsAnticoagulants
ChemotherapyChemotherapy
Chemotherapy DrugsChemotherapy Drugs
Colon PolypsColon Polyps
Reye’s SyndromeReye’s Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Anticoagulants Healthy Living Reye’s Syndrome Colon Polyps 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Blood Donation - Recipients Drug - Food Interactions Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Sanatogen Selfie Addiction Calculator Find a Doctor Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects The Essence of Yoga

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR