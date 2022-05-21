Clopidogrel Versus Aspirin — Which Is Better?

Clopidogrel monotherapy was found to have lower patient risk (adverse clinical events) when compared to aspirin monotherapy over the long term as per a study presented as late-breaking clinical research at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2022 Scientific Sessions.
Of 7,392 high-risk patients that were event-free after the ﬁrst year and adherent to DAPT, 5,664 patients received antiplatelet monotherapy (clopidogrel monotherapy given to 1,974 and aspirin monotherapy to 3690 patients) were included in the present analysis.
Efficacy of ClopidogrelMonotherapy of clopidogrel — belonging to the group of drugs called P2Y12 inhibitor reduces bleeding risk without increasing the risk of ischemic events compared with dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT), especially in the first 12 months following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI — a cardiac procedure to widen the blocked blood vessels).
The team recommends further randomized clinical trials to support their findings.
Source: Medindia