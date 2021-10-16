Clinical Trials of Stroke may Not be as Accurate for Women

Clinical trials in stroke are found to underrepresent women as compared to relative to those in the general population as per a study published in the Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.



"Making sure there are enough women in clinical studies to accurately reflect the proportion of women who have strokes may have implications for future treatment recommendations for women affected by this serious condition. When one sex is underrepresented in clinical trials, it limits the way you can apply the results to the general public and can possibly limit access to new therapies," says study author Cheryl Carcel, MD, of The George Institute for Global Health in Sydney, Australia.