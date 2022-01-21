About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Clinical Score Guides PRRT for Neuroendocrine Tumors

by Angela Mohan on January 21, 2022 at 11:43 PM
Font : A-A+

Clinical Score Guides PRRT for Neuroendocrine Tumors

Peptide receptor radionuclide therapy and lutetium dotatate are treatments for well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumors.

Clinicians have lacked a metric for predicting its benefit on an individual patient basis. A clinical score system developed by researchers at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC) has been validated to guide PRRT treatment decisions.

Advertisement


Satya Das, MD, MSCI, assistant professor of Medicines devised the clinical score system, which designates points according to organ involvement, types of prior treatment, symptoms, and other factors.

Data from a four-year study, published in JAMA Network Open, indicate that the scoring system may be a clinical tool for patients being considered for PRRT.
Advertisement

PRRT is a molecular and radiation therapy, where a cell-targeting protein is combined with a small amount of radioactive material to create a radiopeptide. When injected into a patient's bloodstream, this radiopeptide binds to neuroendocrine tumor cells and delivers radiation directly to the cancer cells.

The clinical score divided patients into groups greater than 4 points and less than or equal to 4 points.

The researchers found that among patients who received three to four doses of PRRT, those with a score of 4 or less experienced a median progression-free survival which was not reached (NR) compared to 16.92 months in patients with a score of greater than 4. Quite strikingly, this same trend was observed about overall survival.

Patients who received partial doses of one to two treatments had worse outcomes than those who received the full dose regimen or no PRRT treatment at all. Researchers hypothesized that a minimum of three doses are needed to achieve a meaningful threshold of DNA damage in neuroendocrine tumors to stop tumor growth.

The clinical score is the first validated clinical metric that can predict the anticipated benefit from PRRT for a given patient. We are already using it in the oncology clinic to guide patients about to start the therapy, said Das, the study corresponding author.

The findings suggest that treatment outcomes may be optimized when patients are less pretreated with other therapies and possess a lower degree of metastatic involvement.

However, other results from ongoing clinical trials are needed to confirm this suggestion.

The optimal sequencing of PRRT remains a great unknown in neuroendocrine tumors.

Our clinical score points toward the benefit of earlier utilization of PRRT with lutetium dotatate, which is consistent with preclinical data suggesting the DNA damaging ability of the drug is optimized with lower disease volume, said Das.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Remdesivir for COVID-19 Downs the Need for Mechanical Ventil...
Cancer Treatment Stops Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccinati... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases
Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases
Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Green Mediterranean Diet may Help Repair Age-Related Brain Damages
Green Mediterranean Diet may Help Repair Age-Related Brain Damages
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Carcinoid Tumors
Carcinoid Tumors
Carcinoid tumors is a benign tumor that results in carcinoid syndrome. Only 8 to 10% of all ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)