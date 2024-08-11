Climate Change`s Dangerous Impact on Diabetic Patients

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Endocrine effects of heat exposure and relevance to climate change



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

In 2020 alone, heat waves were responsible for over 296,000 deaths globally, particularly affecting vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. #heatwaves #climate ’

In 2020 alone, heat waves were responsible for over 296,000 deaths globally, particularly affecting vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. #heatwaves #climate ’

Climate-Induced Heat Waves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Endocrine effects of heat exposure and relevance to climate change - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41574-024-01017-4)

Climate change-driven heat waves may negatively impact the health of 537 million diabetic adults worldwide, a study finds ().A team of endocrinologists and researchers from the University of Oxford, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and Queen Mary University of London argued that as climate change is increasing seasonal temperatures and causing more frequent heat waves, understanding their effects, especially on diabetics, has become more crucial than ever.Hormones play a role in nearly all biological functions -- controlling processes such as conservation of body water, sweating, and heat generation from cell metabolism -- yet the influence of environmental factors on hormone release and action is not well characterized, they said.Lead author Professor Fadil Hannan from the Nuffield Department of Women's & Reproductive Health at Oxford, UK said "very little" is known about how "increased heat exposure due to climate change could affect endocrine health".Hannan said the research is "important for patients living in hot climates, who may have inadequate access to cooled environments".It may help develop early interventions for endocrine patients most at risk from heat extremes.The team examined a review of studies published from the 1940s onwards which indicates that "heat exposure affects hormones involved in processes ranging from the stress response, blood glucose control, fertility, and breast milk production".The "review highlights the gap in evidence regarding the impact of sustained heat exposure on the endocrine system, which is particularly relevant to the increasing numbers of people living with endocrine conditions such as diabetes mellitus or thyroid disorders" as these people may have limited tolerance to higher temperatures.The researchers noted thatmaking it harder to cool down and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, and hospitalization for these patients.This in turn "also increases the burden of heat on the health system", they said.Source-IANS