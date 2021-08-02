Climate Change May Have Played a Role in COVID-19 Pandemic

‘Area in Southeast Asia has been termed as "a global hotspot" for bat species and genetic data suggests that SARS-CoV-2 originated in this region.’

Researchers investigated how climate changes have transformed Southeast Asia's forests, which resulted in an outbreak of bat species in that region.Findings showed that vegetation changes over the past 100 years have led to 40 more species of bat moving into the region. These additional species may be carrying 100 more types of bat-borne coronaviruses with them.Scientists are concerned climate change will make future pandemics more likely.When compared to current bat populations, researchers found that the number of different bat species found in a given area has increased in this region of Southeast Asia (the forests of southern China, Myanmar, and Laos) more than any other place on Earth. The study did not consider overall population sizes, only the diversity of bat species in the area.Climate changes like an increase in temperature, sunlight, and carbon dioxide, have changed the makeup of vegetation in these regions, turning tropical shrublands into tropical savannah and deciduous woodlands that are more suitable to bat species.The authors state that this area in Southeast Asia has been termed as "a global hotspot" for bat species and genetic data suggests that SARS-CoV-2 originated in this region. This is the first evidence that suggests climate change could have directly played a role in the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.Dr. Rick Ostfeld, a disease ecology expert, cautions about drawing conclusions.He explains that the study is wrong in assuming that the increased diversity of bats leads to an increased risk of a bat-borne virus jumping to humans. He adds that the vast majority of bats are harmless to humans as they don't harbor viruses that can make humans sick.Beyond the increase in bat species, Beyer also explains that climate change can lead to higher temperatures, increasing the viral load in species, making the virus more likely to be transmitted.While there is some caution to be taken, there is widespread agreement in the scientific community that climate change will be a growing driver of emerging infectious diseases and pandemics in the future.said Ostfeld.Beyer and team strongly recommend the following measures to reduce the risks -1) Imposing strong regulations on wildlife hunting and trade2) Discouraging wildlife-dependent dietary and medicinal customs3) Establishing strict animal welfare standards on farms, markets, and transport vehicles.