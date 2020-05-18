by Iswarya on  May 18, 2020 at 3:41 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Climate Change can Threaten Progress in Cancer Control
Climate change can increase exposure to carcinogens, and the ability to seek preventive care and treatment, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

The commentary says that progress in the fight against cancer has been achieved through the identification and control of cancer risk factors and access to and receipt of care. And both these factors are impacted by climate change.

Climate change has been linked to an increase in extreme weather events, like hurricanes and wildfires, which can impact cancer. Hurricane Harvey, for example, inundated chemical plants, oil refineries, and Superfund sites that contained vast amounts of carcinogens that were released into the Houston community. Wildfires release immense amounts of air pollutants known to cause cancer. Both events can affect patients' exposure to carcinogens and ability to seek preventive care and treatment; they threaten the laboratory and clinic infrastructure dedicated to cancer care in the United States.


The authors also propose ways to diminish the impact of climate change on cancer, because climate change mitigation efforts also have health benefits, especially to cancer prevention and outcomes. For example, air pollutants directly harmful to health are emitted by combustion processes that also contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Some dietary patterns are also detrimental to both health and the environment.

The agricultural sector contributes to approximately 30% of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. Meat from ruminants has the highest environmental impact, while plant-based foods cause fewer adverse environmental effects per unit weight, per serving, per unit of energy, or per protein weight. Replacing animal source foods with plant-based foods, through guidelines provided to patients and changes made in the food services provided at cancer treatment facilities, would confer both environmental and health benefits.

"While some may view these issues as beyond the scope of responsibility of the nation's cancer treatment facilities, one need look no further than their mission statements, all of which speak to eradicating cancer," write the authors.

"Climate change and continued reliance on fossil fuels push that noble goal further from reach. However, if all those whose life work is to care for those with cancer made clear to the communities they serve that actions to combat climate change and lessen our use of fossil fuels could prevent cancers and improve cancer outcomes, we might see actions that address climate change flourish, and the attainment of our missions to reduce suffering from cancer grow nearer."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Climate Change Impacts Selenium Content in Soil and Foods
Fertilizers containing selenium could be used to combat selenium deficiency as, the selenium content in foods depends on the quality of soil.
READ MORE
Climate Change Turns Foliage Less Nutritious in Rainforest
Nutritional quality of foliage in Kibale National Park in Uganda, an evergreen rainforest, has substantially declined over the last 15-30 years.
READ MORE
Climate Change Concerns Have Largely Ignored Role of Access to Effective Contraception, Says Study
Climate change concerns have largely ignored the importance of universal access to effective contraception, stated new study.
READ MORE
Climate Change may Impact Future Outbreaks of Tularemia
Climatic changes may affect future tularemia outbreaks and other infectious diseases in high-latitude and other world regions, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Health Effects of Global Warming
Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth’s atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtHealth Effects of Global WarmingGlobal WarmingCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant