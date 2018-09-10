medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Climate Change can Affect Your Mental Health

by Hannah Joy on  October 9, 2018 at 8:26 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mental health issues are on the rise due to global warming, reveals a team of researchers. Global warming problems are coming closer and closer; and it does not matter where we live, as the warming effects of climate change go beyond the physical environment.
Climate Change can Affect Your Mental Health
Climate Change can Affect Your Mental Health

Exposure to extreme climatic changes has a detrimental effect on the mental health of individuals. Climate change catastrophe can become a routine occurrence by 2040, reported United Nations.

The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published the report in which they discussed that the greenhouse emissions are at their highest at present and at any time can lead to disaster.

Previously, the scientists predicted a 2 degree Celsius rise in earth's temperature could lead to dangerous consequences. However, the scientists have not that even a 1.5-degree rise can lead to disaster.

In a study that was published in the latest issue of the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, scientists have said that global warming can cause severe mental health in humans and can happen 22 years before 2040 deadline.

Nick Obradovich, study's co-author, MIT Media Lab's research scientist has reported that climate change can affect suicide rates, and mood.

The research team was led by Obradovich who looked at the mental health information from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System of about two million Americans and correlated it with daily meteorological and climatic data changes between 2002 and 2012.

The participants in this study were asked to report their mental health status, anxiety, depression, stress, and mood changes over 30 days.

Later, the team correlated this with the climatic changes. They found that when monthly temperatures averaged over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), the mental health problems also increased compared to temperatures around 10 to 15 degrees Celsius (50-59 degrees Fahrenheit). Further, precipitation days also increased mental health problems.

The results were presented in three ways- exposure to a month with a higher average temperature (over 30 degree C) lead to more mental health issues.

A five-year warming of the climate by 1 degree Celsius was associated with a two percent rise in mental health problems. Secondly, mental health problems of people affected by the hurricane Katrina were compared with those who were unaffected. It was found that those who experienced Katrina had a four percent more risk of mental health issues.

The team also found that the monthly effects of temperature on mental health problems were far more for women than for men (60% more than males). Further low-income individuals seemed to be affected more (60% more) with climate change than other income groups.

The team added a note to their study saying: "The major limitation of this study was that the data came from a developed nation and from temperate climates. They called for more studies in the "regions with less-temperate climates, insufficient resources, and a greater reliance on ecological systems" and predicted that these regions may have more "severe effects of climate change on mental health."

The authors concluded saying, "Given the vital role that sound mental health plays in personal, social, and economic well-being our findings provide added evidence that climatic changes pose substantial risks to human systems."



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

India Must Limit Global Warming Rise to 1.5 Degrees

India Must Limit Global Warming Rise to 1.5 Degrees

UN global warming report warns that a rise of 1.5 degree Celsius will cause climate-related risks, both for nature and humankind.

Heat Waves, Wildfires Signal Global Warming

Heat Waves, Wildfires Signal Global Warming

The greatest tragedy to those immediately affected is the extreme weather ranging from record heat in northern Europe to devastating floods in Japan, India, southeast Asia and the southeastern United States.

Global Warming May Raise Childhood Viral Infection Rates

Global Warming May Raise Childhood Viral Infection Rates

Global warming can impact the childhood viral infection rate, finds a new study.

World's First Animals Contribute to Global Warming

World's First Animals Contribute to Global Warming

World's first animals caused global warming, research at the University of Exeter finds. The evolution of these small animals decreased the oxygen in the ocean and atmosphere, but also increased atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Health Effects of Global Warming

Health Effects of Global Warming

Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earths atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Health Effects of Global Warming Flowers And What They Mean To Us Global Warming Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry eye syndrome, also called keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a progressive condition characterized ...

 Cemiplimab-rwlc For Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC)

Cemiplimab-rwlc For Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC)

FDA-approved Cemiplimab-rwlc injection is used for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ...

 Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Are you getting adequate amount of protein from food, if not you need to supplement protein in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive