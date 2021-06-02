by Colleen Fleiss on  February 6, 2021 at 2:27 AM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Clients of Female Sex Workers Should be Targeted for HIV Prevention and Treatment in South Africa: Study
In South Africa the unmet HIV prevention and treatment needs of female sex workers and especially their male clients could contribute substantially to ongoing HIV transmission, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of Bristol, UK.

The researchers used mathematical modelling to look at the contribution of commercial sex, sex between men, and other heterosexual partnerships to HIV transmission in South Africa.

They found that, over a ten-year period (2010-19), sex between female sex workers and their paying clients contributed 6.9 per cent of new HIV infections, while sex between clients with their non-paying partners contributed 41.9 per cent. Sex between men contributed 5.3 per cent and sex between men who have sex with men and their female partners contributed 3.7 per cent. The study, published in Journal of the International AIDS Society, also looked at the potential impact and efficiency of increasing HIV treatment among each risk group.


Dr Jack Stone, from Bristol Medical School and lead author of the study, said: "South Africa has made considerable investment in scaling up interventions for preventing and treating HIV and are close to achieving the UNAIDS HIV treatment targets. However, the rate of new HIV infections remains over twice the UNAIDS 2020 target.

To close this gap, and to regain momentum, the HIV response must adapt to focus on those communities where the risks and disease burden are greatest, which for South Africa are the paying clients of female sex workers."

Professor Peter Vickerman, from the NIHR Health Protection Research Unit in Behavioural Science and Evaluation at the University of Bristol, who supervised the study, said: "The HIV response in South Africa has traditionally focused on the general population. This is based on the assumption that key populations such as female sex workers and men who have sex with men play a small role in HIV transmission in countries where HIV is endemic.

Our findings show this is not the case and suggest that South Africa, and indeed other countries, may not be focusing new initiatives on those who most need them, which, in South Africa, are the paying clients of female sex workers."

Dr Jenny Coetzee, CEO of the African Potential Foundation and Principal Researcher at the Perinatal HIV Research Unit, who contributed data from a study on male clients, commented that: "The response to HIV in South Africa places the burden of responsibility for prevention and behavioural change upon women.

It is vital that we begin to draw men into the solution. This study highlights the importance of a criminalised and often marginalised group of men who have clearly been overlooked in our national response".

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
Quiz on HIV Symptoms
Do you know that there are symptoms for each stage of HIV/AIDS? Learn more from our HIV Symptom Quiz but here's a disclaimer - never go by symptoms alone. Symptoms only indicate the progression of the disease, while only a medical test can confirm ...
READ MORE
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
READ MORE
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
READ MORE
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsSex FactsProstitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade