Clicking for Health: Social Media Spurs Vaccination Frequency



‘#Socialmedia engagement correlates with increased #vaccination rates, highlighting its role in promoting public health awareness and #vaccine uptake. Stay informed and vaccinated!’

Consuming Health-Related Social Media Linked to Higher Vaccination Rates

Advertisement

Social media use and vaccination among Democrats and Republicans: Informational and normative influences - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0277953624004842)

Scholars and journalists have expressed concerns that social media could lower vaccination rates through misinformation. However, the relationship between social media use and vaccine uptake has not been thoroughly studied. In a new paper, researchers discover that increased social media use correlates with higher vaccination rates. Interestingly, the reasons behind this correlation vary between Democrats and Republicans. ( )“Social media use and vaccination among Democrats and Republicans: Informational and normative influences,” published this month in the journalexamines via survey whether social media use is associated with less or more vaccination. Because social media algorithms can deliver users politically polarizing content, the research team also asked whether this relationship varies by political party.The researchers found “a consistent positive relation between social media use and vaccination across all major party affiliations,” they report in the paper.“Contrary to frequent perceptions that social media misinformation drives vaccine distrust, we found that consuming health-related social media is associated with more frequent vaccination,” said lead author Stephanie DeMora, a postdoctoral fellow at APPC.Though this association exists across political parties, the reason for it varied. Use of social media exposed Democrats to more information about new pathogens, and that information predicted greater vaccine uptake. Use of social media led Republicans to believe that people important to them were vaccinated, and that is what predicted vaccine uptake in that group.Both scenarios, the authors write, “underscore the positive potential for social media campaigns” – especially if those campaigns are tailored to their intended audience.“Future public health campaigns on social media have the potential to improve health outcomes if they use strategies informed by research into how social media influence members of different groups,” DeMora said.Source-Eurekalert