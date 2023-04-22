Clearing Off Inflammation in Retina May Protect the Vision of Premature Babies

New Hope for Protecting Premature Babies from Blindness

Following this, a cascade occurs that grows more blood vessels to make up the oxygen deficit. But this well-intended response can prove problematic instead, resulting in what is called pathological retinal neovascularization. Now, Medical College of Georgia scientists have found a solution.They explored the small molecule K604, which is being used in cancer and Alzheimer's disease. K604 blocks ACAT1, or acyl-Coenzyme A: cholesterol acyl transferase 1, an enzyme that converts free cholesterol and long-chain fatty acids to cholesterol esters, basically smaller pieces of cholesterol that can be more easily eliminated by the liver to keep cholesterol levels from getting too high.Scientists have already seen that TREM1 has a role in pathological neovascularization and a relationship with ACAT1. Hence, they hypothesize that ACAT1 inhibition helps restore a more normal metabolism to a situation that has gone haywire.Microglia are a type of immune cells that ingest debris and can also help turn inflammation up or down. Microglia are specific to the central nervous system and are always present in the retina to help maintain healthy homeostasis, like keeping the retina clear of debris.As more microglia/macrophages move in, more cholesterol and lipid accumulate, ACAT1 expression increases, and so does the expression of vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, which is needed to make new blood vessels. The unfortunate results include inflammation and the growth of abnormal blood vessels.Therefore, blocking the ACAT1 activity will decrease inflammation and increase blood vessel repair. When researchers removed cholesterol from the equation, it also stopped the destructive cascade, which reiterated cholesterol's key role in the scenario. These findings are present in theThe next steps should include a clinical trial in babies of K604, which is known to be safe in humans, and which, in their model helps dissolve the leaky, obstructive blood vessels paving the way for normal ones.Source: Eurekalert