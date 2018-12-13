medindia
Cleanliness Curriculum Introduced in Delhi Schools

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 13, 2018 at 9:28 AM Environmental Health
The Delhi government is set to develop an activity-based curriculum in schools to teach habits of cleanliness and hygiene among students. This announcement comes in months after the introduction of Happiness Curriculum in Delhi Schools.
For the cleanliness curriculum, suggestions have been asked from teachers and principals of government as well as private schools in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said during an award function for clean schools.

The government is not planning for textbooks or a separate period for the curriculum.

"The student of a school are contributors of garbage, while they have no role in cleaning it or maintaining the cleanliness. We want that students should develop these habits and take responsibility of cleanliness in schools," Sisodia said.

Calling textbooks based teachings "not enough" for cleanliness habits, he also said in other countries, students are responsible for mopping their classes, dusting the desks and watering plants.

"Students should have a sense of belongingness for their classrooms and school," he said.



Source: IANS

