Cleaning Dilemma of Pet Owners in India

by Karishma Abhishek on Jan 7 2024 11:34 PM

Although Indian pet owners are well aware of potential home viruses, only 27% maintain daily cleaning habits to address the concern as per The Dyson Global Dust Study 2023 (1 Trusted Source
The study, based on an online survey undertaken by 33,997 respondents across 39 countries, sheds light on the correlation between being a pet owner, household dust, cleaning habits, and the potential implications on our overall well-being ().

India’s pet care industry is experiencing remarkable growth at 16.5 percent yearly. Almost one in every six Indians now has a pet, with dogs being the most beloved companions. It is estimated that the Indian market will grow to a big $1,932.6 million by 2030.

But with pets come pet hair, dander (dead skin flakes), and skin flakes -- all of which can cause allergic reactions in humans.

Indian Pet Owners and Virus Awareness — The Impact!

Even for those without allergies, excessive pet hair and dander can cause discomfort and respiratory issues due to the dust particles they carry. However, the report highlights a disconnect between acknowledging the importance of cleaning and implementing regular cleaning habits.

Only 28 percent of pet owners take complete responsibility for cleaning their homes. Only 21 percent of pet owners include cleaning their pet baskets as part of their general cleaning routine.

Just 41 percent of pet owners believe that household dust can contribute to allergies such as pet allergens, pollen, and dust mites.

This is when the report showed that Indians possess the highest level of awareness regarding the presence of viruses in dust, with a staggering 50 percent of the population being knowledgeable about this fact.

"Many people think that pet hair is the biggest problem as it is the most visible. Unsurprisingly, people are unaware of the other particles that may reside on their pets because these particles tend to be microscopic in size,” said Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson, in a statement.

While regular vacuuming only reduces the amount of pet hair they shed around the home, microscopic particles remain on their pets that can potentially be spread around the home.

It’s also important to remember that short-haired or hairless animals contribute dander and allergens to indoor air pollution just as effectively as long-haired animals.

