Clapping and Gestures Can Build Speech Development in Autism

Spoken language development in autistic kids can be enhanced by motor imitation, cognitive ability, and the amount of therapy received.
Early intervention in speech development of autistic kids helps two-thirds of nonspeaking children gain words, while one-third of kids continue to remain at baseline scores. The data comes from new research led by Drexel University. The study of 707 preschoolers reveals that spoken language acquisition is significantly connected to key factors such as motor imitation, cognitive ability, and the duration of psychological intervention.
Focusing on these modifiable factors could help improve the successful speech outcomes for children with minimally verbal autism.
Kids Who Struggled to Gain Language Started with Lower Cognitive ScoresThe participants who did not see success from intervention started with lower scores in cognitive, social, adaptive, and motor imitation measures compared to their peers who developed spoken language.
The team also found an association between development of spoken language and modifiable intervention factors, such as age at intervention start and intervention duration. The researchers suggest that these interventions are not one size fits all and individuals should be monitored for progress with adjustments made periodically to help language development.
These interventions remain evidence-supported ways of teaching language to nonspeaking kids with autism, authors say, noting that about half of the kids who had single or no words at the start were combining words by the conclusion of the intervention.
“When parents ask me if their child should do these interventions to gain spoken language, the answer after doing this study is still yes,” said Giacomo Vivanti, PhD, an associate professor and leader of Early Detection and Intervention in the Autism Institute at Drexel’s Dornsife School of Public Health.
Time and Consistency of Therapy are More Essential Than Intensity“What our study is telling us is that even when we’re implementing practices that are evidence-based, some children remain behind. So, we should carefully monitor the response of each child and see what to add or change to tailor therapy for the individual as needed.”
The researchers found that duration of the intervention, rather than intensity of the intervention, was associated with outcomes in the children who are nonverbal.
Therefore, it is possible that, instead of packing in as many hours as possible working with a child 20-40 hours each week to facilitate language in a therapy room, more success might be achieved by doing the therapy for a longer term for more opportunities to practice skills, but with fewer hours per week.
“It’s imperative to track and monitor progress, even when the therapy meets your evidence-based practice criteria,” Vivanti said. “You need to monitor and be ready to take action, and adjust the strategies that you are using, the goals that you are targeting and the duration of the intervention to meet the needs of each child.”
“For some children, the ‘standard’ version of an intervention might be sufficient to support the acquisition of spoken language. For others, maybe a longer duration or more focus on preverbal skills that are foundational to communication is appropriate.”
How Clapping and Gestures Lead to Spoken Language Development“For young autistic children, often the highest priority is figuring out ways of supporting their communication, both their understanding and use of spoken language as well as other important behaviors, such as gestures,” said co-author Catherine Lord, PhD, distinguished professor at UCLA.
“Many well-established interventions have reported improvements in test scores and parent report measures. However, it is important to remember that not all children learn at the same rate, and to be sure that we know when and how to shift strategies when progress isn't happening or is occurring in such small steps that it is hard to see.”
As suggested in earlier studies, the researchers found that children who imitate more through motor imitation, such as encouraging children to join when people are clapping hands, nodding or imitating other gestures, were more likely to obtain spoken language.
“Those nonspeaking prerequisites of communication may help create infrastructure for spoken language,” Vivanti said. “Imitating what others are doing may help may them later to imitate what people are saying, and from there using language to express their thoughts.”
Environment and Therapeutic Methods Can Shape Speech OutcomesThe team observed that the type of intervention used made little difference in language learning outcomes, despite underlying differences between these options in orientation, reasons why they should work and theories about what causes children to develop spoken language.
As this was a retrospective study, methodology varied among interventions, such as using different types of sites, such as a home, in a clinical practice, etc. Additionally, children were followed only for the duration of the intervention.
Despite these limitations, this study fills gaps in the understanding of spoken language status and stands as a rare large-scale commitment to share insights among many autism research institutions on a single study.
“This paper shows a willingness in the early intervention community to collaborate on data and learn more about how to help all children.”
