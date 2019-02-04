medindia
Civil War In Sri Lanka: What Happened To The Mental State Of The Displaced People?

by Rishika Gupta on  April 2, 2019 at 10:59 PM
After the conflicts are over, displacing some of them even out of the country, mental health surely takes a hit. This study shows us that 58% of people displaced following the civil war in Sri Lanka have suffered mental health problems.
Researchers conducted interviews with around 1,000 displaced adults at 25 hospitals across Northern Sri Lanka. They screened for a range of mental health disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

Around 83% reported they had not seen a mental health specialist in the previous three months, despite 58% reporting having mental health disorders.

The study also found unemployment and low education levels were factors that contributed to poor mental health, while women were also found to be more likely than men to suffer disorders.

The Sri Lankan Civil War (1983-2009) was an armed conflict between the Tamal Tigers and the Sri Lankan government as the Tamal Tigers attempted to create an independent state in the north and the east of the island. Approximately 80-100,000 were killed and 500,000 were displaced.

The project was the first to review mental health issues after the war and found that there are significant unmet mental health needs in the region. Dr. Shannon Doherty, Senior Lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University and lead researcher in this project, said: "In the aftermath of conflict, physical injuries can be prioritized over serious mental health issues. We found that a worrying number of people in Sri Lanka have suffered with disorders and had not had access to appropriate treatment.

"In the second phase of our project, we aim to provide new approaches to offer mental health support to the victims of the civil war. We hope that it will help to resolve the crisis in Sri Lanka, and be applicable in future to other areas of conflict."

The paper was published in the journal BMC Psychiatry.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Latinos In US Are Not Seeking Help For Mental Health Issues Due To Religious Belief

Stigma/disgrace associated with Mental health among Latinos is preventing them from seeking help from mental health practitioners, finds a new study.

Gastrointestinal Symptoms in Children Could Signal Future Mental Health Problems

Increased gastrointestinal symptoms such as stomach pain, constipation, vomiting and nausea in children could be a red flag to future mental health problems, reveals a new study.

Income Inequalities Linked to Mental Health Issues

Indigenous peoples in Canada have high rates of psychological distress, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts, and these mental health issues are linked to income inequalities.

Mental Health State Linked to Higher Death Rates for Prostate, Urological Cancers

Pre-existing mental health state has a significant influence on prostate and urological cancers outcomes. A new study highlights the need for psychiatric care to be integrated into cancer treatment to prevent any suicide attempts.

