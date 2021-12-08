Testing To Down COVID-19 Resurgence Completed in Wuhan

The mass testing was launched after new locally transmitted infections emerged among several migrant workers on August 2.By August 7, Wuhan had registered 37 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 41 asymptomatic carriers in the latest outbreak.Peng Houpeng, deputy director of the municipal health commission, said nine of the infections were found in the mass screening of residential compounds under closed-off management, while the other cases were found among quarantined close contacts.Last year, Wuhan completed a comprehensive nucleic acid testing campaign, during which it tested nearly 10 million residents in 19 daysThe city had not reported any locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for over a year until this latest outbreak.Source: IANS