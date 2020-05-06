Cirrhosis-related Death is Similar Among Men and Women

The study showed that women with cirrhosis have lower overall mortality but no difference in the liver-related cause of death despite a lower liver transplantation rate than men."The important takeaway should be that men and women should be treated similarly as their cirrhosis-related risk is the same," Ladner said. She noted population-based studies are important to truly understand the risks to different subgroups within the population.Cirrhosis is a leading cause of death estimated to affect more than 4 million people in the United States.The reasons for the past uncertainty is men and women have different causes of liver disease, different severities of liver disease and a different mix of other health conditions, Ladner said."The research is part of an ongoing push to make sure that patients are treated fairly and equitably in medicine," Ladner said. "In many areas, it is increasingly shown that women are disadvantaged."Although alcohol is a top cause of liver disease, most cirrhosis patients do not have alcohol-related liver disease. The top causes of liver disease in the United States are due to a virus, Hepatitis C, and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis associated with obesity.Investigators analyzed a cohort of 20,045 patients with cirrhosis using a Chicago-wide electronic health record database that was linked with the United Network for Organ Sharing and the state death registry cause of death data.Source: Eurekalert