Cipla US Recalls Cancer Drug Nilotinib After FDA Manufacturing Concern

Cipla USA recalls over 400 cartons of the anti-cancer drug Nilotinib after manufacturing issues flagged by the US FDA.

Ciplaâ€™s US unit recalls over 400 cartons of anti-cancer drug Nilotinib



Role of Nilotinib in Cancer Treatment

Indian Pharmaceutical Presence in the United States

A US-based subsidiary of Cipla hasby the United States Food and Drug Administration. ().According to the latest enforcement report from the US FDA, Cipla USA, Inc., headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, has initiated aThe recall coversof the medication.The US FDA reported that the company chose to recall these lots because they. Cipla USA began the voluntary recall on February 18, 2026.The regulator categorized it as aor significant adverse health consequences.Nilotinib is a drug used in cancer therapy. It functions byand multiplication of cancer cells.By preventing the action of this protein, the medication helps slow down or halt the spread of cancer cells within the body.India continues to be a major supplier of medicines to the United States market. The country hosts theIndian pharmaceutical companies also play an important role in the American healthcare system byIndustry data indicates that Indian pharmaceutical firms were responsible for roughly, emphasizing their strong position in the global generics market.At the same time, in January this year, both Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cipla carried out recalls of certain products from the United States market because of manufacturing-related concerns.The United States health regulator had earlier reported that the United States-based division of Mumbai-headquartered Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was recalling more than 26,000 bottles of a generic medicine commonly used to treat dandruff and inflammatory skin conditions that cause itching.Source-IANS