A US-based subsidiary of Cipla has recalled more than 400 cartons of a generic anti-cancer medication after a manufacturing problem was identified by the United States Food and Drug Administration. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). According to the latest enforcement report from the US FDA, Cipla USA, Inc., headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, has initiated a recall of specific batches of Nilotinib Capsules available in two strengths, 150 milligrams and 200 milligrams.
The recall covers 271 cartons from one batch and another 164 cartons belonging to a different batch of the medication.
The US FDA reported that the company chose to recall these lots because they did not comply with required capsule specifications during the manufacturing process. Cipla USA began the voluntary recall on February 18, 2026.
The regulator categorized it as a Class III recall, indicating that using the product is not expected to result in serious health problems or significant adverse health consequences.
Role of Nilotinib in Cancer TreatmentNilotinib is a drug used in cancer therapy. It functions by blocking the activity of an abnormal protein responsible for the growth and multiplication of cancer cells.
By preventing the action of this protein, the medication helps slow down or halt the spread of cancer cells within the body.
Indian Pharmaceutical Presence in the United StatesIndia continues to be a major supplier of medicines to the United States market. The country hosts the largest number of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities that comply with US FDA standards outside the United States.
Indian pharmaceutical companies also play an important role in the American healthcare system by supplying a substantial proportion of medicines used by patients across the country.
At the same time, in January this year, both Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cipla carried out recalls of certain products from the United States market because of manufacturing-related concerns.
The United States health regulator had earlier reported that the United States-based division of Mumbai-headquartered Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was recalling more than 26,000 bottles of a generic medicine commonly used to treat dandruff and inflammatory skin conditions that cause itching.
