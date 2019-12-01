In patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, smoking cigarettes was associated with poor response to cisplatin-based chemotherapy, found new study published in BJU International.



The study included 58 never smokers, 87 former smokers, and 56 current smokers.

Cigarette Smoking Linked to Worse Outcomes in Bladder Cancer Patients

‘Physicians should have a proactive role in educating patients regarding the detrimental effect of smoking on cancer-specific and overall health outcomes. ’

Additional research is needed to assess the impact of smoking and smoking cessation on survival in patients treated for muscle-invasive bladder cancer.Source: Eurekalert