medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Cigarette Smoking Linked to Worse Outcomes in Bladder Cancer Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 12, 2019 at 6:51 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, smoking cigarettes was associated with poor response to cisplatin-based chemotherapy, found new study published in BJU International.

The study included 58 never smokers, 87 former smokers, and 56 current smokers.
Cigarette Smoking Linked to Worse Outcomes in Bladder Cancer Patients
Cigarette Smoking Linked to Worse Outcomes in Bladder Cancer Patients

Additional research is needed to assess the impact of smoking and smoking cessation on survival in patients treated for muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or transitional cell carcinoma.

Quiz on Smoking

Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt', learn more horrifying facts ...

Chemotherapy Regimens for Best Outcomes in Invasive Bladder Cancer Compared

Patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer have been shown to benefit from chemotherapy prior to surgical removal of the bladder.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Enuresis/Bedwetting

Bedwetting (nocturnal enuresis) is involuntary voiding of urine during sleep at least three times a week in a child aged 5 years or older.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Cancer and Homeopathy Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Enuresis/Bedwetting Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Cancer Facts Cancer 

What's New on Medindia

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season

Health Benefits of Ackee

Healthy Lunchbox Tips and Recipes for Kids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive