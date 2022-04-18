Cica Kit: The Answer to Your Skincare Woes

The All-purpose Kit

The age-old traditions of Ayurveda are like hidden treasures for humans. Its plentiful offerings are no less than a miracle to treat your ailments with the best ingredients.The CICA kit by Inveda is a first-ever rare combination of Indian Ayurveda and luxurious Korean attributes that answers all your skin-related woes and offers you flawless skin.Tracing the scientific roots, it is Centella Asiatic, a plant that has been used for centuries to treat and heal wounds. It is a natural gift that is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties to help repair and calm the skin. With the backing of nature and science and a range of quality ingredients, the CICA kit is one of its kind.- From skin-boosting benefits to calming inflammation and strengthening the hydration levels to the production of collagen in the skin, the product covers all.- The healing and soothing properties of CICA have been a miracle to those with sensitive and reactive skin nature. The skin Care Kit is a treat for people with hypersensitive skin by eliminating the excess sebum on the skin.- With Cica, Niacinamide, Cocoa, Olive Citric Acid, as ingredients, the CICA kit ensures faster healing, reduces pigmentation, improves uneven skin tone, regulates oil, and much more.- It balances oily skin and doesn't clog the pores of acne-prone skin. A natural product to treat eczema and psoriasis. The fear of harming your skin during treatment by using chemically loaded products ends with this.- The product is well dry and sensitive skin by optimizing moisture levels, making it more adaptive to pollution, allergens, and irritants.- Your skin needs hydration to look and feel its best. If you face skin dryness all year round then your skin has a hard time retaining moisture. The kit gives a moisturizing and protective seal on your skin and locks moisture.- Cleanse your face with Cica Healing Face Wash, morning & Evening. Apply a generous amount of Day Cream every morning, and Healing Night Cream before bedtime. A gentle Massage is needed all over the face and neck until it gets absorbed.Ayurvedic treatment is always safe and preferred by those who love to infuse the goodness and richness of nature into their daily lives. Now that we are starting to get back to our normal daily routine, it's so important that we find time to carry on with our skincare routines.Source: IANS