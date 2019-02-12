medindia

Chronic Pot Use Possibly Tied to Testicular Cancer

by Iswarya on  December 2, 2019 at 2:43 PM Cancer News
Men who regularly smoke cannabis raise their risk of developing testicular cancer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal American Medical Association.
Chronic Pot Use Possibly Tied to Testicular Cancer
Men increase the risk of developing testicular cancer by 36 percent by regularly smoking cannabis; a media report said quoting a US study.

US experts have listed their findings, saying, "Regular marijuana use was associated with the development of testicular germ cell tumors. Sustained marijuana use may increase the risk of testicular cancer."

According to the Daily Mail Online, the researchers found that long-term cannabis users were 36 percent more likely to develop testicular cancer than others who did not use the drug.

Those in favor of legalization of "recreational" use of cannabis sometimes suggest that the drug's compounds can fight cancer.

Every year, around 2,400 UK men, half under the age of 35, get a testicular cancer diagnosis.

Source: IANS

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Marijuana

Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.

Testicular Cancer

A person with testicular cancer may have a testicle that is three times its original size. The most cited risk factor is undescended testes.

Gene Variations Increasing Testicular Cancer Risk Identified

Gene variations have been identified by a research team from the Institute of Cancer Research that are found to increase risk for testicular cancer by 10 fold.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS)

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized by an increase in heart rate or tachycardia and is treated by medicines, diet, exercise and lifestyle changes.

