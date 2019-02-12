Chronic Pot Use Possibly Tied to Testicular Cancer

US experts have listed their findings, saying, "Regular marijuana use was associated with the development of testicular germ cell tumors. Sustained marijuana use may increase the risk of testicular cancer."According to the Daily Mail Online, the researchers found that long-term cannabis users were 36 percent more likely to develop testicular cancer than others who did not use the drug.Those in favor of legalization of "recreational" use of cannabis sometimes suggest that the drug's compounds can fight cancer.Every year, around 2,400 UK men, half under the age of 35, get a testicular cancer diagnosis.Source: IANS