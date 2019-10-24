medindia

Chronic Kidney Disease Patients are More Prone to Heart Disease

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 24, 2019 at 12:18 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients are at a higher risk of developing a wide range of heart problems, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Chronic Kidney Disease Patients are More Prone to Heart Disease
Chronic Kidney Disease Patients are More Prone to Heart Disease

Chronic kidney disease, which afflicts an estimated 6.4% of U.S. adults 45 and older, is associated with an increased risk of heart attack and other adverse cardiovascular outcomes, according to new research from Mayo Clinic.

Show Full Article


The retrospective review of 1,981 patients who were treated for chronic kidney disease at Mayo Clinic between 1997 and 2000 found that over a 10.2-year follow-up period, these patients had significantly elevated cardiac biomarkers, and were at increased risk of heart attack, congestive heart failure, stroke and other adverse cardiovascular events.

According to the study, the results regarding heart attack were especially striking: Chronic kidney disease was associated with a 95% increased risk of heart attack during the follow-up period.

"Our study highlights the strong association between chronic kidney disease and heart disease, with evidence that patients with kidney disease are at an increased risk for heart attacks, heart failure, stroke and even death," says Shravya Vinnakota, M.B.B.S., a resident in cardiovascular disease at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science and the study's lead author.

While the prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the U.S. has stabilized in recent decades, the prognosis for patients remains poor. Cardiovascular disease long has been identified as the major cause of premature death for chronic kidney disease patients, but this was believed to be due in part to common risk factors, such as hypertension and diabetes. However, there's growing evidence that impaired kidney function alone is a risk factor.

The study analyzed data from the Olmsted County, Minn., Heart Function Study, a population-based random sample of 2,042 county residents 45 and older, and it used one of the longest follow-up periods in chronic kidney disease research.

The elevated biomarkers identified in the study -- the hormone NT-proBNP, which is produced by the heart, and the protein called high-sensitivity troponin, which is found in heart muscle cells -- may help identify chronic kidney disease patients who are at high risk, according to the study. Both biomarkers can be measured through blood tests, and these blood tests would give doctors and patients more information to manage risk factors, such as weight, blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

"Chronic kidney disease is widely prevalent, and its association with cardiovascular diseases and mortality is well-documented, says Horng Chen, M.D., a Mayo Clinic cardiologist who specializes in heart failure.

"Despite this, there is a paucity of data that helps identify the patients with kidney disease who are at an increased cardiovascular risk. With this study, we have attempted to classify patients according to their kidney function, and analyze their cardiovascular outcomes and biomarker activation trends."

Further studies, including clinical trials, are needed to confirm the prognostic value of the cardiac biomarkers and the effectiveness of risk modification strategies, says Dr. Chen, the study's senior supervising author.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Prevention of Kidney Disease

Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.

Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease

A recent review listed out the causes, risk factors, complications and treatment of anemia in children with chronic kidney disease.

Chronic Renal Failure

Chronic renal failure or chronic kidney disease is progressive loss in kidney function. The change is irreversible and is due to loss of nephrons of the kidney.

Wearing Medical-alert Bracelets may Help Chronic Kidney Patients

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients wearing medical-alert accessories may have a lower risk of developing kidney failure as compared to those receiving regular care, reveals a new study.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis is used to describe several kidney disease that damage the glomeruli. Glomerulonephritis has to be managed with dietary changes.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Chronic Renal FailureGlomerulonephritisCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackUrinary Stones In ChildrenAir travel: To fly or not to flyVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass Index

What's New on Medindia

Bedtime Could be the Ideal Time to Take Blood Pressure Medicines: Here's Why

Acid Peptic Disease

Antioxidant Compound could Help Prevent Acute Kidney Failure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive