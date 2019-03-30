medindia
Chronic Kidney Disease Of Unknown Cause Exists In Southern Part Of India

by Rishika Gupta on  March 30, 2019 at 10:32 PM Research News
Chronic kidney disease of unknown cause originally found in Central America and Sri Lanka exists in India too. It is considered an epidemic in Central America, and it is devastating in Nicaragua and El Salvador, where it affects mainly the working-age populations of agricultural communities of Central America and Sri Lanka.
In India it has been found particularly in Southern rural areas and could be common in other tropical and subtropical rural settings. These are the main conclusions of a new study published in BMJ Open and in which the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by "la Caixa," participated.

CDKu is considered an epidemic in Central America, and it is devastating in Nicaragua and El Salvador, where it affects mainly the working-age populations of agricultural communities. CKDu is characterized by a gradual loss of renal function, and it is not associated with diabetes or hypertension, the main causes of the traditional chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Its clinical evolution, a gradual loss of kidney function, tends to be faster than in other forms of CKD. The disease causes are not clear, but risk factors such as heat stress, strenuous work, climatic conditions, agrochemical use, or heavy metal exposure have been suggested.

In this new study, the researchers set out to assess whether CKDu is also present in India, and identify the risk factors. To do so, they combined cross-sectional data of 12,500 people from three population studies (CARRS, UDAY, and ICMR-CHD) in urban and rural areas of Northern (Delhi and Haryana) and Southern (Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh) India.

The participants had previously answered questionnaires on dietary habits, alcohol consumption, education level, and other sociodemographic data. Their body mass index and blood pressure were also measured, as well as biomarkers of renal function.

The results indicate a disease prevalence of 1.6% among adults under 60 years of age, but this figure varied markedly between regions, being highest in rural areas of Southern India, where it reached 4.8%. The major risk factors were being in working age (under 60), living in a rural area, alcohol consumption and less education.

Cristina O'Callaghan, ISGlobal researcher and first author of the study, explains that "these risk factors are similar to those previously described in Central America and Sri Lanka." Exposure to possible disease risk factors, including agricultural work and agrochemical exposure, may be greater in rural areas.

These results have "important implications for global health since they indicate that CKDu may have a substantial public health burden that has been previously unrecognized," concludes O'Callaghan.

She emphasizes that "further population-based studies in other tropical and subtropical countries are needed in order to evaluate the global patterns of disease burden", such as the DEGREE study -international collaboration for the epidemiology of eGFR in low and middle income populations, led by Neil Pearce and Ben Caplin from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and University College London (UCL) and in which Cristina O'Callaghan also participates-.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Common Heartburn Medications Tied to Chronic Kidney Disease

Common drugs prescribed to treat heartburn, ulcers, and acid reflux are associated with an increased risk for developing chronic kidney disease and kidney failure.

Chronic Kidney Disease: Co-Enzyme Q10 Supplementation Tested As a Potential Treatment

The Co-Enzyme Q10 Supplementation as a Potential Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease is being reviewed here in this study.

Cellular Energy Sensor Linked to the Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease

Energy depletion, CKD progression, and the accumulation of toxic metabolites form a vicious cycle in chronic kidney disease patients.

Chronic Kidney Disease Rates, Deaths Outpace Other Diseases

Burden of chronic kidney disease, as well as the probability of death related to chronic kidney disease, has increased substantially over the past 15 years in all 50 U.S. states.

Chronic Renal Failure

Chronic renal failure or chronic kidney disease is progressive loss in kidney function. The change is irreversible and is due to loss of nephrons of the kidney.

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis is used to describe several kidney disease that damage the glomeruli. Glomerulonephritis has to be managed with dietary changes.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

