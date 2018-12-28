medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Clinical Trials News

Chronic Kidney Disease: Co-Enzyme Q10 Supplementation Tested As a Potential Treatment

by Rishika Gupta on  December 28, 2018 at 11:19 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Coenzyme Q10 supplementation has been found to benefit patients with chronic kidney disease, finds a new study.
Chronic Kidney Disease: Co-Enzyme Q10 Supplementation Tested As a Potential Treatment
Chronic Kidney Disease: Co-Enzyme Q10 Supplementation Tested As a Potential Treatment

Chronic Kidney disease (CKD) is highly associated with all-cause mortality, Diabetic Nephropathy (DN), cardiovascular events and hospitalization whether the patient has an existing risk or current cardiovascular disease or not.

CKD can increase the chances of cardiovascular disease by two to fifty times and 50% mortality of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) on dialysis attributed to CVD and its complications. In this review, Co-enzyme Q10 (CoQ10) was tested as a potential treatment for CKD. The systemic review and meta-analysis of randomized control trials (RCTs) was conducted to evaluate the effects of CoQ10 supplementation on metabolic profiles of patients diagnosed with CKD.

CoQ10 is a potent lipophilic antioxidant that couple's electron transport to oxidative phosphorylation in mitochondria. It is generally used as an alternative and complementary therapy for diseases with metabolic disorders.

The supplementary protein has shown beneficial effects during the treatment of heart failure. It was found that the circulating concentration in patients with CKD had been decreased. This suggested that the CoQ10 antioxidant treatment would be an ideal solution for the disease. The results accumulated during meta-analysis proved that the CoQ10 supplementation significantly reduced total-cholesterol, malondialdehyde, and creatinine levels in patients diagnosed with CKD. It did not affect Triglycerides, HDL-cholesterol, fasting glucose, insulin, homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), and C-reactive protein (CRP) concentrations.

The current meta-analysis demonstrated that CoQ10 supplementation significantly improved metabolic profile in patients with CKD by reducing total cholesterol, LDL-cholesterol, MDA and creatinine levels, yet it did not affect fasting glucose, insulin, HOMA-IR, and CRP concentrations.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Cellular Energy Sensor Linked to the Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease

Energy depletion, CKD progression, and the accumulation of toxic metabolites form a vicious cycle in chronic kidney disease patients.

Chronic Kidney Disease Rates, Deaths Outpace Other Diseases

Burden of chronic kidney disease, as well as the probability of death related to chronic kidney disease, has increased substantially over the past 15 years in all 50 U.S. states.

New Targets for Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Revealed

Penn study identifies how specific cell types can lead to the development of chronic kidney disease.

Large Muscles can Outweigh the Lack of Muscle Quality in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

Having a larger muscle could compensate for low muscle quality when it comes to patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, finds a new study.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis is used to describe several kidney disease that damage the glomeruli. Glomerulonephritis has to be managed with dietary changes.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Glomerulonephritis Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis 

What's New on Medindia

Stay Well This Winter

Winter Exercises

Thymoma and Thymic Carcinoma
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive