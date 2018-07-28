Choose the Right Shade of Lipstick for Your Skin Tone

Lipstick can be a lifesaver and your "go-to" makeup item when you want to refresh quickly for any event without much effort. There are different colors, and shades for everyone from peachy nudes to vibrant reds but choosing the right shade for your skin tone will give you a perfect look.

With International Lipstick Day coming on July 29, Roy N Subramoney, Managing Director, INGLOT Cosmetics, APAC & Middle East list lipstick shades for different skin tones.



'Experts suggest that knowing your skin tone is important to choose the right shade of lipstick accordingly.' Fair skin tone: Women with fair skin tone can pull of any shade. Lighter shades of peach, pink or nudes go very well during the day. One can opt for shades of coral, peach, orange, pink & fuchsia in lighter colors. Bold red, cherry red, berry and plum tones work well for evenings. Nudes itself has a wide range of offering these days; one can opt for salmon nudes, rosewood or nude lipsticks with pink undertones.

Medium skin tone: Medium skin toned women can carry of a multitude of colours confidently. You can pick shades of berry red, rust, brick red, maroon or burgundy for evenings while orange, mauves, pinks, lilac, and cinnamon work their magic during the day. Further, bronze tones in creamy as well as matte finish look stunning on wheatish skin tones. For a natural look, one can also opt for deep nudes or natural browns. Inglot has a wide range of shades in both cream, matte and gloss finish to offer.

Dark skin tone: Dark skin is gorgeous and can be enhanced with a lip color that complements it best. Shades with yellow undertone work well for darker skin tones. Pink, Crimson red, brown and berry shades, shades of copper, walnut, bronze and honey, oxblood, maroons, and rose tones look great on these skin tones. For nudes, one can opt for gingerbread nudes, nudes with a brown tint or a rosy brown nude shade. Uma Talreja, Chief Marketing & Chief Customer Officer, Shoppers Stop Ltd., decodes lip colour codes for every Indian skin tone



Ruby Red: Celebrities have claimed their loyalty to the Ruby Red shade, and ever since, we've fallen head over heels for this lipstick. This one remains the most iconic in the every makeup collection, and we don't doubt why. A super matte finish coupled with a magical red that suits almost every Indian skin tone, this shade remains a blessing in disguise!

Bright Tomato Red: Try a liquid lipstick to make your pop with rich pigments, infused into a luxurious cream formula. A single swipe of tomato red tone shade and you're spared frequent re-applications! The lipstick stands out the most on fair to wheatish skin tones.

Wild Berry: If you asked us the trick to achieving fuller lips, we'd suggest you get your hands on a rich berry shade. Deep tones like Wild Berry give your lips a flawless, sculpted look. This one works like magic on wheatish to dusky complexions.

Aloha Coral: Let vibrant be your goal, even if it's a gloomy Monday! Get the Aloha Coral shade on board and fix a date with your most colorful ensembles. This lip color in matte beats the clock with its high staying power; with no worry about re-applications. Easy gliding, matte-finish, hydrated lips for a smile that takes the breath away! If you have a medium skin tone, this one needs to top your list.



Source: IANS

