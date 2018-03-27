medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Choline Rich Foods Can Help Boost Brain Development Early In Babies

by Rishika Gupta on  March 27, 2018 at 8:07 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Essential nutrient found in liver, eggs and wheat germ which are rich in choline can help boost baby's brain development. These food items have to be consumed during the pregnancy.
Choline Rich Foods Can Help Boost Brain Development Early In Babies
Choline Rich Foods Can Help Boost Brain Development Early In Babies

Although the role of choline in neurodevelopment has been studied before in rodents, the new research, was conducted on pigs, which has more relevance to humans.

"In pigs from choline-deficient moms, their brains were about 10 per cent smaller overall," said Austin Mudd, a doctoral student in the Neuroscience Program at the University of Illinois.

And 11 of the 19 regions were significantly smaller in choline-deficient brains, he said. The result was the same in grey and white matter concentration of the piglets.

Conversely, piglets whose mothers consumed sufficient choline during pregnancy had higher concentrations of grey and white matter in the brain's cortical regions.

Grey matter is primarily made up of the neurons themselves, while white matter comprises the material that connects neurons and bridges in different parts of the brain.

For the study, published in Current Developments in Nutrition, the team gave pregnant sows choline-deficient or choline-sufficient diets through the second half of their pregnancies.

After weaning, piglets were fed choline-deficient or choline-sufficient milk replacer for 30 days. Then the month-old piglets were scanned by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The left and right cortex were found to be larger in the choline-sufficient pigs, as a result of the a greater density of grey matter in the brain.

As part of the study, some of the pigs from choline-deficient mothers were also given adequate amounts of choline after birth.

The results showed that it is not sufficient for the brain.

"Postnatal supplementation cannot correct for prenatal deficiency. It has to occur during development," explained Ryan Dilger, associate professor at the varsity.

"We know that the structural alteration is there, but it may not manifest in ways we can see until later in life. That's why it's important to think about this during gestation because the changes are occurring then," Mudd noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Genes Associated With Severe Nausea and Vomiting During Pregnancy Identified

Genes Associated With Severe Nausea and Vomiting During Pregnancy Identified

Two genes associated with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes extreme nausea and vomiting during pregnancy identified.

Vitamin D Deficiency During Pregnancy may Increase Autism Risk in Offspring

Vitamin D Deficiency During Pregnancy may Increase Autism Risk in Offspring

Maternal vitamin D deficiency may increase autism risk in children later in life, finds new study. Autism is a lifelong condition that ranges in severity and impacts on how individuals interact and communicate with the world.

Leptin: Key Predictor of Maternal Weight Gain During Pregnancy

Leptin: Key Predictor of Maternal Weight Gain During Pregnancy

Weight gain during pregnancy can be predicted by certain measures. Leptin levels in mid-pregnancy may be a key predictor of weight gain during pregnancy.

BPA Exposure During Pregnancy can Alter Brain Development

BPA Exposure During Pregnancy can Alter Brain Development

BPA exposure during pregnancy can lead to altered brain development and behavior later in life.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Nutrition plays an important role in cognitive development of children. Various mental assessment scales are used to measure the cognitive development of individuals.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Spinal Stenosis

Spinal Stenosis

Spinal stenosis refers to narrowing of the bony vertebral canal enclosing the spinal cord and its ...

 Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Cystolitholapaxy is a surgical procedure used to treat stones in the urinary bladder. The procedure ...

 Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...