Cholesterol Testing in 20s can Determine Your Heart Disease Risk

‘Early cholesterol testing can help foresee heart disease risk and decrease it significantly with treatment and lifestyle changes. ’

Researchers maintain that earlier the people take action to reduce cholesterol through diet changes and medication, the better.Cholesterol is a fatty substance - a lipid - found in some foods and also produced in our liver. It is needed to make hormones like estrogen and testosterone, Vitamin D, and other compounds.While High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol is "good" as it keeps the body healthy, Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is "bad" as it can clog arteries.Researchers analyzed the data obtained from almost four lakh persons in 19 countries. They found a strong link between bad cholesterol levels and risk of cardiovascular disease from early adulthood over the next 40 years or more.They were able to estimate the probability of a heart attack or stroke for people aged 35 and over, according to their gender, bad-cholesterol level, age, and risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, height and weight, and blood pressure.The BBC quoted the report's co-author Stefan Blankenberg of the University Heart Center in Hamburg: "The risk scores currently used in the clinic to decide whether a person should have lipid-lowering treatment only assess the risk of cardiovascular disease over ten years and so may underestimate lifetime risk, particularly in young people."Blankenberg told BBC: "I strongly recommend that young people know their cholesterol levels and make an informed decision about the result - and that could include taking a statin."However, he added, there is a danger that people could rely on statins rather than leading a healthy lifestyle, and although they were usually well-tolerated, studies had not been done on the potential side-effects of taking them over decades.British Heart Foundation medical director Nilesh Samani said: "This large study again emphasizes the importance of cholesterol as a major risk factor for heart attacks and strokes."It also shows that for some people, taking measures at a much earlier stage to lower cholesterol, for example by taking statins, may have a substantial benefit in reducing their lifelong risk from these diseases."Source: IANS