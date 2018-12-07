A new method is developed to monitor the quality of circulating LDL cholesterol particles for estimating the cardiovascular risk in a person, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the European Heart Journal.

Cholesterol Quality: Novel Risk Marker to Predict Heart Disease

‘The LDL cholesterol aggregates accumulate in the arterial wall and rupture the inflamed plaque causing a heart attack. Hence, the new biomarker can identify patients who are unaware of the cardiovascular risk.’

The LDL aggregates tend to accumulate in the arterial wall, where they induce the formation of cholesterol-rich plaques. LDL aggregates can also induce local inflammation in the plaques. An inflamed plaque can then rupture and cause myocardial infarction.The scientists found that LDL isolated from patients with the known cardiovascular disease was more aggregation-prone than LDL isolated from healthy individuals. The most aggregation-prone LDL was found in those patients who later died from cardiovascular disease."This is the first study to show that there are measurable inter-individual differences in the aggregation susceptibility of LDL particles and that aggregation-prone LDL is predictive of cardiovascular death," summarizes Dr. Katariina Öörni, who led the research team.There is also good news: the study showed that cholesterol-lowering medication or a healthy diet could improve the quality of LDL particles. "Increase in consumption of vegetable oils and a decrease in consumption of sugar decreased LDL aggregation," describes Maija Ruuth, the first author of the research article.In the future, the new measurement of LDL aggregation may help to improve cardiovascular risk. "This new biomarker may also facilitate identification of patients with currently unrecognized risk for cardiovascular events," suggests Professor Petri Kovanen, a member of the research team.Source: Eurekalert