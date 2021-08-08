by Shravanthi Vikram on  August 8, 2021 at 5:44 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Cholesterol Drug Helps Reduce Covid Infection
Fenofiratea a licensed drug that treats high levels of fatty substances in the blood (cholesterol) was found to reduce the severity of COVID infection by 70%. The study was conducted at the University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK and the San Raffaele Scientific Institute in Italy. The research was published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology.

High Cholesterol
High cholesterol is a condition when the blood contains an increased amount of fatty substances (triglycerides). The normal value of cholesterol in blood is 130 mg/dl to 200 mg/dl. The risk factors associated with the condition are heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.

SARS-CoV-2 Infection The SARS-CoV-2 is a single stranded RNA virus that contains a spike protein thatgets attached to the ACE2 receptor protein in the human cells and causes infection. The virus generally affects the upper respiratory tract and causes inflammation, and severe infection can cause death.


The study was conducted in a laboratory where the researchers found that fenofibratedrugand its active form fenofibricacidsignificantly reduced coronavirus infection in human cells by disrupting the interaction between the spike protein in the virus and the ACE2 receptor protein that ispresent in human cells. The efficacy of the drug was about 70 percent.

According to DrFarhatKhanim, of the University of Birmingham "The development of new more infectious SARS-CoV-2 variants has resulted in a rapid expansion in infection rates and deaths in several countries around the world, especially the UK, US and Europe. Whilst vaccine programmes will hopefully reduce infection rates and virus spread in the longer term, there is still an urgent need to expand our arsenal of drugs to treat SARS-CoV-2-positive patients."

The data indicates that the fenofrinate may reduce the severity of the infection and also the virus spread. It is an oral drug available worldwide,which can assure safety in low-income countries thathave limited vaccines. This drug can be used in children and individuals with hyper-immune disorders.

Dr Scott Davies, also of the University of Birmingham, concludes by saying that : "We now urgently need further clinical studies to establish whether fenofibrate is a potential therapeutic agent to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Link between Statins and Vitamin D
Statins, the cholesterol-lowering medications, and vitamin D appear to complement each other's effects.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol
List of food sources that have huge amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats bad for health. Cholesterol-rich foods article briefs about healthy eating tips, exercise, weight management.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
High Cholesterol
High cholesterol level in blood are a risk for heart disease and stroke. They get deposited in the wall of the arteries and clog the circulation posing a threat to life.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

CholesterolHigh CholesterolDrug ToxicityHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass IndexSignature Drug ToxicityCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLiposuctionHeart Attack- Lifestyle Risks