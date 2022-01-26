Cholesterol can be Lowered Using Food Intervention

Advertisement

Substituting only a small portion of what hyperlipidemic patients were eating with Step One Foods (a twice per day dosed eating system with products precisely formulated to help lower LDL cholesterol), researchers found rapid and highly significant cholesterol reductions.Ultimately,This first of its kind free-living multicenter international study was conducted at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and Richardson Centre at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The study followed a randomized, double-blind crossover design.During the intervention phase, participants ate an assortment of whole food-based snacks from Step One Foods, ranging from chocolate bars to strawberry-banana smoothies that were made entirely from real ingredients, such as walnuts, and are known to positively impact cholesterol profiles.These study foods were specifically formulated to deliver a nutrient compendium of whole food fiber, plant sterols, ALA omega 3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. Participants were instructed to consume these snacks in exchange for similar foods they were consuming already.Researchers also compared the results of Step One Foods with comparable leading grocery stores brands that are considered "better for you" foods. Each participant consumed these leading brands for 30 days. No cholesterol reductions were seen during this phase of the study.This study underscores the implications of attaining such a significant cholesterol impact from a small food-based intervention are profound.Source: Medindia