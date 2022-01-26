Cholesterol can be Lowered Using Food Intervention

An effective food-based alternative is found to be effective in controlling cholesterol, especially for those who may be concerned about medication side effects. This ground-breaking finding is published in the Journal of Nutrition.
High cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease that affects nearly 94 million Americans, and 1 in 2 adults over the age of 50.Most doctors prescribe drugs (like statins) for treatment.
"Many patients who are unwilling or unable to take statin drugs may be able to help manage their high cholesterol, or hyperlipidemia with a realistic food-based intervention," said Stephen Kopecky, M.D, FACC, cardiologist and Director of the Statin Intolerance Clinic at Mayo Clinic.
Ultimately, participants saw an average 9% decrease in LDL (bad) cholesterol within 30 days, with some experiencing more than 30% LDL cholesterol reductions.
This first of its kind free-living multicenter international study was conducted at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and Richardson Centre at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The study followed a randomized, double-blind crossover design.
During the intervention phase, participants ate an assortment of whole food-based snacks from Step One Foods, ranging from chocolate bars to strawberry-banana smoothies that were made entirely from real ingredients, such as walnuts, and are known to positively impact cholesterol profiles.
These study foods were specifically formulated to deliver a nutrient compendium of whole food fiber, plant sterols, ALA omega 3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. Participants were instructed to consume these snacks in exchange for similar foods they were consuming already.
Researchers also compared the results of Step One Foods with comparable leading grocery stores brands that are considered "better for you" foods. Each participant consumed these leading brands for 30 days. No cholesterol reductions were seen during this phase of the study.
This study underscores the implications of attaining such a significant cholesterol impact from a small food-based intervention are profound.
Source: Medindia