Cholera Death Roll Rises to 11 in Nigeria

Cholera kills 11 people In the Kano, Nigeria, in just a matter of 7 days, media reports.



All the dead have been buried. None of the villages has a clinic or hospital. The hospitalized victims are being treated in another area of the state.

‘Nearly Forty-seven people have been hospitalized following the outbreak which has affected three villages in Bebeji area’

Cholera is an extremely virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by sudden onset of acute watery diarrhoea that can lead to death by severe dehydration.The outbreak is common in Nigeria due to poor water supply systems, especially in densely populated areas.Source: IANS