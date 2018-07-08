medindia
Cholera Death Roll Rises to 11 in Nigeria

by Rishika Gupta on  August 7, 2018 at 3:27 PM
Cholera kills 11 people In the Kano, Nigeria, in just a matter of 7 days, media reports.

All the dead have been buried. None of the villages has a clinic or hospital. The hospitalized victims are being treated in another area of the state.
Cholera is an extremely virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by sudden onset of acute watery diarrhoea that can lead to death by severe dehydration.

The outbreak is common in Nigeria due to poor water supply systems, especially in densely populated areas.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Secret to Tackling Cholera Discovered

Secret to Tackling Cholera Discovered

The first ever signaling network for a new bacterial signal, cyclic GMP-AMP (cGAMP), in the human cholera pathogen revealed.

Cholera Outbreak Kills 6 People in Cameroon, Central Africa

Cholera Outbreak Kills 6 People in Cameroon, Central Africa

Six people have died in Cameroon, Central Africa due to Cholera. Cholera can be transmitted by drinking water or eating food contaminated with Vibrio cholerae bacterium.

Death Toll From Cholera Outbreak Rises to 65 With Over 3,000 Cases in Kenya

Death Toll From Cholera Outbreak Rises to 65 With Over 3,000 Cases in Kenya

Cholera outbreak, which started on December 26, 2014, has spread to 11 counties in Kenya due to poor hygienic practices and inadequate health facilities.

Yemen: Third Cholera Epidemic Might Come Knocking

Yemen: Third Cholera Epidemic Might Come Knocking

Yemen has been found to be at increased risk of third cholera epidemic says World Health Organization.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Cholera

Cholera

Cholera is an infection of the small intestine and is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Water Borne Diseases

Water Borne Diseases

Water borne diseases are communicable diseases caused by diseases causing microorganisms in contaminated water. It is more prevalent during floods and in tsunami affected areas.

More News on:

Cholera Water Borne Diseases Amoebic Dysentery Death Facts Bereavement 

What's New on Medindia

Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman disease (CD) is a rare but benign condition in which there is lymph node enlargement. It ...

 View All

