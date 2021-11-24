Chinese Father Trying to Prepare Medicine to Treat Two Year Son

Haoyang, a two year old kid, has likely just months to live but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the pandemic.
So, his desperate father, Xu Wei, has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself.
"I didn't really have time to think about whether to do it or not. It had to be done," the 30-year-old told AFP from his DIY lab in a high-rise apartment building in southwestern Kunming.
Sufferers of this genetic disorder rarely survive beyond the age of three.
"Even though Xu cannot move or speak, he has a soul and feels emotions," he said, holding Haoyang in his lap to give him honey mixed in water.
The only medication that could help ease symptoms was not available in China. So, he began researching and teaching himself pharmaceuticals.
"My friends and family were against it. They said it was impossible", he remembers.
Source: Medindia