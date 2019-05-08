Chinese man had swallowed a 14-centimeter long toothbrush 20 years ago in an attempt to commit suicide. The chinese doctors removed it from the man's entrails.

Chinese Doctors Remove Toothbrush from Man’s Stomach

‘Chinese man came with abdominal pain having swallowed a toothbrush 20 years ago which doctors removed successfully.’

Li's surgeon, Liu removed the toothbrush using an endoscope. The toothbrush did not have bristles, that had probably been dissolved in the stomach.



Li said that he had forgotten the episode thinking the toothbrush had got expelled on its own.



Doctors at the No.3 People's Hospital said that the toothbrush is the strangest item doctor's have found in a patient's intestine along with nails, coins, and lighters.



Li, the 51-year-old man, was admitted to the No.3 People's Hospital of Shenzhen in Guangdong province with abdominal pain in late June. When the CT Scan revealed a strange item in his stomach, Li admitted to having swallowed a toothbrush in an attempt to commit suicide 20 years ago. His motive to attempt suicide was that he had contracted HIV following the usage of drugs. After the failed suicide he went on with his life. He put aside the uncomfortable episode. He quit drugs, took HIV treatment, got married, and had two healthy children.