Chinese 'Cat Que Virus' in India

ICMR has flagged the chances of Chinese virus called 'Cat Que Virus' (CQV) in India. CQV can cause febrile illnesses, meningitis, and pediatric encephalitis in humans.



In China and Vietnam, the presence of Cat Que Virus in Culex mosquitoes and pigs has been reported, according to the seven researchers at the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Institute of Virology in Pune.

‘Mosquitoes such as Ae. aegypti, Cx. quinquefasciatus and Cx. Tritaeniorhynchus were susceptible to the Chinese virus called 'Cat Que Virus'.’





"Anti-CQV IgG antibody positivity in human serum samples tested and the replication capability of CQV in mosquitoes indicated a possible disease causing potential of CQV in Indian scenario. Screening of more human and swine serum samples using these assays is required as a proactive measure for understanding prevalence of this neglected tropical virus," the research published in Indian Journal of Medical Research in June stated.



Mosquitoes are found to be a potential vector for CQV transmission to mammalian hosts. In China, antibodies against the CQV virus have been reported in swine. Domestic pigs are the primary mammalian host of CQV.



Source: Medindia Antibodies for the tropic virus in two out of the 883 human serum samples had been tested across states. The two patients were infected with the virus.the research published inin June stated.Mosquitoes are found to be a potential vector for CQV transmission to mammalian hosts. In China, antibodies against the CQV virus have been reported in swine. Domestic pigs are the primary mammalian host of CQV.Source: Medindia

The presence of Culex mosquitoes in China and pigs in Vietnam suggested Asian countries' susceptibility to CQV.