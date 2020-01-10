Chinese 'Cat Que Virus' in India

The presence of Culex mosquitoes in China and pigs in Vietnam suggested Asian countries' susceptibility to CQV.
‘Mosquitoes such as Ae. aegypti, Cx. quinquefasciatus and Cx. Tritaeniorhynchus were susceptible to the Chinese virus called 'Cat Que Virus'.’
Antibodies for the tropic virus in two out of the 883 human serum samples had been tested across states. The two patients were infected with the virus.
"Anti-CQV IgG antibody positivity in human serum samples tested and the replication capability of CQV in mosquitoes indicated a possible disease causing potential of CQV in Indian scenario. Screening of more human and swine serum samples using these assays is required as a proactive measure for understanding prevalence of this neglected tropical virus,"
the research published in Indian Journal of Medical Research
in June stated.
Mosquitoes are found to be a potential vector for CQV transmission to mammalian hosts. In China, antibodies against the CQV virus have been reported in swine. Domestic pigs are the primary mammalian host of CQV.
Source: Medindia