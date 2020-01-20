medindia

China's Viral Pneumonia Outbreak Grows, 17 New Cases Reported

by Iswarya on  January 20, 2020 at 11:25 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Chinese health authorities have identified 17 new forms of a pneumonia-like virus that have killed two people already, raising concerns the disease can spread during the coming Lunar New Year holiday—the busiest travel week of the year in China.
China's Viral Pneumonia Outbreak Grows, 17 New Cases Reported
China's Viral Pneumonia Outbreak Grows, 17 New Cases Reported

This takes the total number of people infected by the coronavirus, which has caused two deaths, to 62, reports Efe news.

Show Full Article


Among the 17 new cases, 12 are men and five women - aged between 30 and 79 years - and three of them are in critical condition, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said.

Patients showed symptoms such as fever and cough before January 13 and have been moved to Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, except for the ones whose conditions are serious.

The Commission also reported that four patients had been cured and were discharged on Friday.

Preliminary epidemiological investigations revealed some of the infected people had no direct contact with the seafood market in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, to which most cases are being attributed.

The market has been temporarily closed and is being disinfected.

A total of 62 cases had been detected until Friday in Wuhan, a city of 11 million inhabitants, including the two who died of the illness and eight, who are in critical condition, while 19 have been discharged from the hospital, the commission said on Sunday.

Among the 763 people who have had close contact with the infected and were placed under observation, 681 have been discharged, according to the commission, which added that no cases had been detected among them so far.

Thailand reported two cases of the same coronavirus this week in Chinese travelers from Wuhan, while Japan confirmed another case in one of its nationals who had visited the city.

The new strain discovered in Wuhan belongs to the same family of coronavirus responsible for the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002 that caused 646 deaths (813 worldwide) in China, according to the World Health Organization.

Preliminary investigations have not yet determined whether the new virus can be transmitted between people, although they estimate it may be less contagious than SARS.

The symptoms of the Wuhan pneumonia so far are fever and fatigue, a dry cough, and, in many cases, dyspnea (shortness of breath).

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.

World Pneumonia Day: Time to Stop Pneumonia in Its Tracks!

World Pneumonia Day is celebrated on 12th November every year. It creates awareness about the harmful effects of pneumonia among the public. Its major objective is to reduce the global burden of pneumonia.

World Pneumonia Day - Halt Pneumonia's March

World Pneumonia Day is observed on the 12th November worldwide to raise awareness about this killer disease and to prevent pneumonia-related deaths in childhood.

Spot Pneumonia With Four Simple Tests: A Guide For Doctors

Initiating treatment for pneumonia is crucial as the symptoms of the infection resemble other viral infection that causes cough, cold and fever.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.

Legionnaires’ disease

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria. The infection is likely to spread when people inhale tiny water droplets containing the bacteria.

Q Fever

Q Fever takes its origin from word “query” and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects some animals and is passed on to humans due to inhalation of infected air particles.

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen levels and lung inflammation that could progress to respiratory failure.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections. RSV infection is usually mild and self-limiting but symptoms may be severe in young children, the elderly and those with a weak immunity.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Hib VaccinePneumoniaQ FeverSilicosisRespiratory Distress SyndromeCough Symptom EvaluationLegionnaires’ diseaseRSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened, Be Vaccinated

Lymphedema

Zika Virus Could Help Treat Brain Cancer: Here's How
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive