medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

China’s Heart Disease Status Studied

by Rishika Gupta on  March 14, 2019 at 8:09 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The proportion of people in the population with cardiovascular disease has increased from 5,265 per 100,000 to 6,037 per 100,000 in 2016.
China’s Heart Disease Status Studied
China’s Heart Disease Status Studied

This study analyzed data from the Global Burden of Disease Study to look at the rate of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in China along with death and disability from CVD from 1990 to 2016.

The proportion of people in the population with CVD increased 14.7 percent during that time from 5,265 per 100,000 to 6,037 per 100,000 with nearly 94 million cases in 2016. The overall death rate from CVD dropped nearly 29 percent from 431 per 100,000 to 308 per 100,000.

There was a decrease in the burden of CVD, as measured by years lost to illness, disability, or premature death.

A limitation of the study was its inability to capture the most recent changes in health status because of time lags in health information reported by national authorities. Geographically targeted strategies for CVD control and prevention are needed, and these results may help tailor health priorities and programs to the needs of China and its provinces.

Authors: Maigeng Zhou, Ph.D., Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Beijing, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2019.0295)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding, and support, etc.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Yo-yo Dieting May Increase Heart Disease Risk in Women

Watch out ladies, Yo-yo dieting, also known as weight cycling, may increase your risk for heart disease. Maintaining weight loss is very difficult, and fluctuations in weight may significantly affect your heart health.

Heart Disease Risk: You Could Be Born With It

Being born with a heart defect at birth could put you at risk of developing heart diseases later on in life, finds a new study.

Getting Enough Sleep Cuts Heart Disease Risk

Getting sufficient sleep can help protect against heart disease by preventing the buildup of plaques in the arteries, finds a new study.

Obesity and Severe Obesity Can Put Children, Teens at Higher Risk of Early Heart Disease

Children and teens who suffer from obesity and severe obesity are more likely to have early heart disease, reveals a new study.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

What's New on Medindia

Figure Foods

Wrinkles

Trigger Finger
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive