medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

China's Economy Hit Badly Because of Coronavirus Epidemic

by Jeffil Obadiah on  February 5, 2020 at 6:14 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel coronavirus epidemic has been spreading rapidly adding burden and trouble to China's economy.
China's Economy Hit Badly Because of Coronavirus Epidemic
China's Economy Hit Badly Because of Coronavirus Epidemic

Since the outbreak of 2019-nCoV that has so far killed around 425 people and infected over 20,000 people, Hubei province's Wuhan city has been placed under a lockdown and 30 other provinces required to follow restrictions.

Show Full Article


While the multinational giants like Apple, Starbucks and Ikea have shut down their stores temporarily, many countries are in the process of suspending air travel to and from China. India suspended air travel from China and declared all its visas for the Chinese and foreign nationals living in China 'invalid'. The Oxford Economics in the meantime has estimated that China's economic growth will slip down to 5.4 per cent from 6.1 per cent due to the epidemic.

Sources told IANS that the authorities in Beijing are worried that if the country is declared as an "epidemic area", it will harm China's three main sectors -- trade, manufacturing and service.

Blocking of air, sea and land routes by major trade partners, will have a negative impact on China's trade amidst an already prevailing slowdown, the authorities fear. Indefinite halt in manufacturing operations especially electronics and automobiles, in Wuhan, a major business center, may disrupt the global industrial chains, sources said. The government also apprehends that consumer industries such as tourism, catering, entertainment and logistics, in particular for small and medium sized enterprises, will face enormous stress.

Profits of China's major industrial firms have already dropped 3.3 percent in 2019 from the previous year, Beijing revealed on Monday.

Sources said China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, is likely to gradually reduce its loan prime rate (LTR) and banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRRs), beginning this month.

The Central bank has already put trillions of Yuan into the financial market in the last few days in order to restore investor confidence which has been eroding due to rapid spread of the epidemic.

--IANS

aat/skp/

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Ideal Body Weight

India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused.

Soy / Soya - A Holy Food

Soy or Soya is a crop which has been cultivated from thousands of years. It belongs to the family of legumes.

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Hypertension Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Menopause May Up Risk of Kidney Stones

Obesity

Hemorrhoids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive