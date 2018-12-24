Yoga has been gaining popularity in China as a healthy lifestyle choice.

China: Yoga Gains Popularity

‘The China-India Yoga College opened its first branch at the Yunnan University in the city of Lijiang as part of its nationwide partnership with universities in cultivating high-level yoga professionals.’

A total of 50 branches would be set up to boost yoga education and teacher training, according to Chen Luyan, dean of the China-India Yoga College, as it spreads beyond its location city of Kunming in Yunnan Province.Nearly 100 yoga teaching and training centres would also be built to provide teacher training courses, yoga workshops and non-profit courses, Chen said.The China-India Yoga College recruits undergraduates and postgraduates at Yunnan Minzu University.Source: IANS