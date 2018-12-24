China: Yoga Gains Popularity

Yoga has been gaining popularity in China as a healthy lifestyle choice.
A total of 50 branches would be set up to boost yoga education and teacher training, according to Chen Luyan, dean of the China-India Yoga College, as it spreads beyond its location city of Kunming in Yunnan Province.
‘The China-India Yoga College opened its first branch at the Yunnan University in the city of Lijiang as part of its nationwide partnership with universities in cultivating high-level yoga professionals.’
Nearly 100 yoga teaching and training centres would also be built to provide teacher training courses, yoga workshops and non-profit courses, Chen said.
The China-India Yoga College recruits undergraduates and postgraduates at Yunnan Minzu University.
Source: IANS