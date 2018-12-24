medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alternative Medicine News

China: Yoga Gains Popularity

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 24, 2018 at 10:33 PM Alternative Medicine News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Yoga has been gaining popularity in China as a healthy lifestyle choice.
China: Yoga Gains Popularity
China: Yoga Gains Popularity

A total of 50 branches would be set up to boost yoga education and teacher training, according to Chen Luyan, dean of the China-India Yoga College, as it spreads beyond its location city of Kunming in Yunnan Province.

Nearly 100 yoga teaching and training centres would also be built to provide teacher training courses, yoga workshops and non-profit courses, Chen said.

The China-India Yoga College recruits undergraduates and postgraduates at Yunnan Minzu University.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga

Are you irritable or in a bad mood? Learn how you can overcome bad mood with some simple changes to your lifestyle using the basics of yoga.

Quiz on Health Benefits of Yoga

Yoga, the ancient spiritual science of India, is being practiced by innumerable people throughout the world. Why is it so popular? Can it cure cancer? Does it help with mental illness? Get the answers through this quiz. ...

US Military Adopts Yoga into Their Training Curriculum

The US military has adopted yoga into their training curriculum, said Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik.

Yoga can Save Government and Families' Healthcare Costs

Practicing yoga regularly can save government and individual households' healthcare costs, said Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.

More News on:

Diabetes Mellitus Yoga Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Does Yoga help you grow Taller Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Exercise and Fitness Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes Meditation: Just For The Mind? Seven Chakras and Our Health Body Types and Befitting Workouts 

What's New on Medindia

Christmas Carols and Calories - Sing aloud But Keep your Heart Healthy

Top 10 Tips For A Healthy Christmas

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive