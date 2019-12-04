medindia
China To Set Up Eco-Friendly Toilet on Mount Everest

by Hannah Joy on  April 12, 2019 at 2:48 PM Environmental Health
China is gonna build an eco-friendly toilet at a camp during this climbing season, which is 7,028 meters up the north slope of Mount Everest.
"The toilet, equipped with a barrel fitted with rubbish bags underneath, will make it easier to collect human waste," Pema Tinley, Deputy Secretary General of the Tibet Mountaineering Association, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

He said the toilet would be built by a Chinese commercial expedition company. Similar facilities will be installed at camps at 5,200 meters, 5,800 meters and 6,500 meters. All toilets will be removed at the end of the climbing season.

"Our research shows when climbing above 7,500 meters, climbers produce little waste and urine, because they tend to eat less and consume energy faster at this extreme altitude," Tinley said.

He also pointed out that there was no need for a toilet above 7,500 meters, for the time being.

The spring climbing season on the north slope of Mount Everest lasts between early April and late May. During this time, regular cleaning activities are carried out.

The report said China follows the "Leave No Trace" principle and will remove all rubbish and human waste from the mountain when the season ends.



Source: IANS

