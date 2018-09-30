The number of people living with HIV and AIDS in China has seen an increase of 14 per cent, revealed sources.



By June end, there were 8,20,756 living with HIV and AIDS -- an increase from 7,20,000 since June 2017.

China: Rise in AIDS, HIV Cases

‘In the second quarter of 2018 alone, 40,104 cases of people living with HIV/AIDS were newly reported, with about 93.1 per cent having contracted the virus through sex.’

Figures from the commission showed that by June, a total of 2,53,031 people in China had died of the virus ever since it was first discovered.However, the number of HIV infections caused by blood transfusions have essentially been reduced to zero, Xinhua news agency said.Source: IANS