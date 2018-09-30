medindia
China: Rise in AIDS, HIV Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 30, 2018 at 1:41 AM AIDS/HIV News
The number of people living with HIV and AIDS in China has seen an increase of 14 per cent, revealed sources.

By June end, there were 8,20,756 living with HIV and AIDS -- an increase from 7,20,000 since June 2017.
China: Rise in AIDS, HIV Cases

Figures from the commission showed that by June, a total of 2,53,031 people in China had died of the virus ever since it was first discovered.

However, the number of HIV infections caused by blood transfusions have essentially been reduced to zero, Xinhua news agency said.

Source: IANS

