China Confirms New African Swine Fever Outbreaks

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 20, 2018 at 10:59 AM Tropical Disease News
China has confirmed new African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks in its northeastern province of Heilongjiang, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
China Confirms New African Swine Fever Outbreaks

The outbreaks were found on two farms with a total of 900 pigs in the city of Harbin, with 269 pigs confirmed to have died from the disease, the Ministry said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Centre report.

Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect the affected pigs, reports Xinhua news agency.

African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs but not humans or other animals.

China reported its first case of the disease in August in Liaoning province. Later outbreaks were reported in several other provincial regions.

Source: IANS

