by Hannah Joy on  March 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

China Approves Another Covid-19 Vax for Emergency Use
Emergency use of a self-developed recombinant protein subunit vaccine against Covid-19 has been approved by China, said the Institute of Microbiology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The vaccine (CHO Cells) completed phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials in October 2020. Results support the safety and immunogenicity of this vaccine, with no severe adverse reactions reported.

The level of neutralising antibody elicited by the vaccine is comparable to other Covid-19 recombinant protein vaccines and mRNA vaccines in the world, according to an institute statement, the Xinhua news agency reported.


Researchers have been holding phase-3 trials since November 2020 in China, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Ecuador and Indonesia, planning to enroll up to 29,000 adults.

Uzbekistan approved the use of the Chinese vaccine on March 1, and China issued emergency use authorisation on March 10.

Recombinant protein subunit vaccine does not need a high-grade biosafety laboratory for manufacture, and can quickly achieve large-scale production. It is more cost-efficient and easier to store and transport, the vaccine maker said.

Jointly developed by the institute and Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd., the patented vaccine is the world's first Covid-19 recombinant protein subunit vaccine approved for clinical research permit and the fourth Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in China.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives His 1st Covid Vaccine Dose
Narendra Modi has received the first dose of Covid vaccine here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
READ MORE
Novavax's COVID Vaccine Found Effective in Final Trial Analysis
Novavax's COVID-19 shot found to be 96.4% effective against mild, moderate and severe symptoms of COVID-19 in the final analysis of a late-stage trial in the U.K.
READ MORE
WHO Experts to Provide Guidelines on Moderna's COVID Vaccine
World Health Organization (WHO) panel of vaccine experts is set to issue recommendations on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
READ MORE
Over 100 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered in US, Says CDC
Across the US, more than 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety
Road accidents are one of the significant causes of disability, injury and death in the world. Every hour, nearly 14 lives are lost due to road accidents in India.
READ MORE
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

EmergencyAlarming Facts about Road Traffic AccidentsRoad Traffic Accidents and Road SafetyWomen More Prone to Road RageCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake