China All Set to Host a Veg Fest As Vegans Gains Popularity In Beijing

by Rishika Gupta on  September 23, 2018 at 6:27 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Nearly 10,000 people are expected to take part in a "Plant-Based Festival" in Beijing this weekend.

Many people in China are pursuing healthy, eco-friendly and trendy lifestyles and has prompted especially the younger generation, to go vegan.
China All Set to Host a Veg Fest As Vegans Gains Popularity In Beijing

Featuring a plant-based food fair, outdoor fitness activities and live music, the event aims to reflect the growing popularity of veganism in China and to offer an alternative way to celebrate the holidays in a healthy way, according to the organizers.

On Saturday and Sunday, the "Pop Plant-Based Festival" will have a plant-based food market in the morning, with vendors from 100 vegan brands ranging from food and fashion to health, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the afternoon, the country's top fitness coaches and world-class vegan athletes will provide training sessions in everything from yoga to "insanity workouts" during an outdoor "FitFest."

After the sweaty workout, a large party called Rock Moon Night, inspired by London's famous "Vegan Nights" events - is to be hosted by acclaimed live DJs.

"Our main objective is to provide a fun, entertaining and fulfilling experience for festival attendees so that they can learn about plant-based food and fitness in a friendly and supportive environment," Jack Kleinman, co-organiser of the event, told Xinhua.

In recent years, veganism has seen rapid growth in China and throughout the world, as mounting evidence and research shows the negative impact of meat consumption on human health.

Kleinman hopes that the event will serve as a significant platform for promoting plant-based

According to the organizers, the event will also be held nationwide at later dates in cities including Shanghai, Chengdu, and Shenzhen.

Source: IANS

