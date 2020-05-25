Child’s Brain Activity Linked to Memory Ability

Working memory performance changes throughout development, but can an individual's memory facility be determined based on brain activity?
‘Children with better working memory performed better on a range of cognitive, language, and problem-solving tasks.’
Rosenberg et al. analyzed fMRI data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) data set, a repository of scans and behavioral tests from over 11,000 children aged nine and ten.
Activity in the frontoparietal network during a memory task reflected the individual working memory capabilities of the children, with an activity pattern unique to working memory.
The ABCD data set will reexamine the children for ten years, allowing future studies to explore how the neural signature of working memory evolves across development.
Source: Eurekalert