Children Who Ate Midday Meals Had Better Reading and Maths Skills

Font : A- A+



Primary school children had better learning outcomes who ate midday meals over an extended period, found researchers of Indian-origin. The findings of the study reveal a powerful connection between nutrition and education.

Children Who Ate Midday Meals Had Better Reading and Maths Skills



The study is published in the Journal of Development Economics.



‘Children who ate midday meals for five years showed an improvement of 18 percent in reading test score and 9 percent in maths compared to children who are on less than a year of school lunches.’ Professors Rajshri Jayaraman from ESMT Berlin in Germany and Tanika Chakraborty from the Indian Institute of Technology in India studied the effects of India's midday meal scheme - the world's largest free school lunch program- feeding over 120 million children every day.



The study showed that children with up to five years of midday meals had reading test scores that are 18 per cent higher than those of students with less than a year of school lunches.



In addition, they showed an improvement of nine per cent for maths test scores.



"The effect of nutrition appears to be cumulative, seen over time. Previous studies have varied between two weeks and two years, and failed to capture the important impact. Our research shows that the real benefit of school lunches was seen in children exposed for two to five years," said Jayaraman.



For the study, the researchers used data from nearly 600 rural districts in India, covering over 200,000 households.



In 2017, World Food Programme implemented or supported school feeding programs for 18.3 million children in 71 countries.







Source: IANS The study is published in theProfessors Rajshri Jayaraman from ESMT Berlin in Germany and Tanika Chakraborty from the Indian Institute of Technology in India studied the effects of India's midday meal scheme - the world's largest free school lunch program- feeding over 120 million children every day.The study showed that children with up to five years of midday meals had reading test scores that are 18 per cent higher than those of students with less than a year of school lunches.In addition, they showed an improvement of nine per cent for maths test scores."The effect of nutrition appears to be cumulative, seen over time. Previous studies have varied between two weeks and two years, and failed to capture the important impact. Our research shows that the real benefit of school lunches was seen in children exposed for two to five years," said Jayaraman.For the study, the researchers used data from nearly 600 rural districts in India, covering over 200,000 households.In 2017, World Food Programme implemented or supported school feeding programs for 18.3 million children in 71 countries.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: