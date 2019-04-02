Children Should Come Out and Play With Neighborhood Kids

Font : A- A+



In this gadget-filled world, children can be spotted with Ipads, mobile phones, PSBs and computer games everywhere. But, it is very integral that kids get used to the habit of going out and playing with their neighborhood kids.

Children Should Come Out and Play With Neighborhood Kids



A new study says that parents who home-school their children may think that putting them into organized sports and physical activities keeps them fit but the young need much more.



‘Children are getting only 20-30 minutes of physical activity compared to the WHO recommendation of one hour of aerobic exercise for kids every day.’ The researchers, including Laura Kabiri from the Rice University, said the problem lies in how much activity is part of organized regimen.



The authors said parents should give their children more time for unstructured physical activity every day.



"Parents know if they ... don't see their kids breathing and sweating hard, then they're not getting enough exercise," Kabiri said.



"So there should be more opportunities for unstructured activity. Get your kids outside and let them run around and play with the neighborhood kids and ride their bikes."



According to the World Health Organisation, children should get about an hour of primarily aerobic activity a day. But other studies have noted children involved in non-elite sports actually get only 20-30 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise they require.



For the study, published in the Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology, the researchers studied data gathered from 100 home-schooled children aged between 10-17.







Source: IANS A new study says that parents who home-school their children may think that putting them into organized sports and physical activities keeps them fit but the young need much more.The researchers, including Laura Kabiri from the Rice University, said the problem lies in how much activity is part of organized regimen.The authors said parents should give their children more time for unstructured physical activity every day."Parents know if they ... don't see their kids breathing and sweating hard, then they're not getting enough exercise," Kabiri said."So there should be more opportunities for unstructured activity. Get your kids outside and let them run around and play with the neighborhood kids and ride their bikes."According to the World Health Organisation, children should get about an hour of primarily aerobic activity a day. But other studies have noted children involved in non-elite sports actually get only 20-30 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise they require.For the study, published in the, the researchers studied data gathered from 100 home-schooled children aged between 10-17.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: